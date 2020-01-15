YORK — Grand Island Central Catholic’s trio of juniors Koby Bales, Dei Jengmer and sophomore Isaac Herbek have been terrorizing opposing teams all season, and have led head coach Tito Martinez’s Class C-2 No. 3-rated Crusaders to a record of 11-1 prior to Tuesday night’s game at the Duke Dome against a York team still trying to find its way.
But behind another scorer in 6-foot junior guard Russ Martinez, who netted a game-high 30 points with five 3s, GICC was 12-1 after a 77-60 win Tuesday.
York played the Crusaders tough all night. The Dukes trailed 20-12 at the end of the first and 36-24 at halftime.
York cut its deficit to just six points, 58-52, with 5:37 remaining in the fourth, but that’s as close as the Dukes got to the Crusaders. GICC wound up finishing the game on a 19-8 run.
GICC improves to 12-1 on the season while York drops to 2-11. The Dukes will host Crete (5-6) on Friday.
Central Catholic (12-1) 20 16 18 23 — 77
At York (2-11) 12 12 19 17 — 60
Central Catholic scoring: Russ Martinez 30, Koby Bales 19, Connor Henke 2, Tanner Turek 3, Isaac Herbek 11, Marcus Lowry 6, Dei Jengmer 6.
York scoring: Matt Haggadone 22, Jake Erwin 20, Morgan Conner 7, Noah Burke 2, Barrett Olson 2, Reed Malleck 2, Austin Phinney 2, Andrew Clark 2.
