KEARNEY — The Southern Valley Eagles had both the outside and inside game working Tuesday night in the D1-6 district final at Kearney Catholic’s Cope Coliseum — that spelt bad news for the Heartland Huskies.
Southern Valley, which is out of Oxford, Neb., drilled six 3s — four of which came from 6-foot-1 senior guard Jaden Quinn — and got solid post production from Clayton Berry and Carter Bose, who both racked up double-digit scoring.
Despite a third-quarter rally that cut their deficit to just two points, the Huskies saw their season come to an end with a 63-50 loss. Southern Valley is headed to the Class D-1 state tournament March 12-14 in Lincoln while Heartland’s 2019-20 campaign comes to a close at 15-8.
The Eagles came into the game without a rotation player shooting better than 28 percent from 3-point range. That stat didn’t seem to make a difference to Quinn, who busted Heartland’s zone defense by shooting lights out to start the game. He sank three triples in the first quarter and another in the second.
Southern Valley led 19-9 after the opening eight minutes and 28-20 at halftime.
“We thought we could play zone and they (Southern Valley) just got hot from outside,” Heartland head coach Erik Wetjen said after the game. “So we had to go to man, and they just do a great job of attacking the hoop. They played very well tonight, and they’re a great ball club.”
Heartland didn’t go down without a fight, however. Trailing 32-24, the Huskies went on a 6-0 run that was made possible by senior Jared Nunnenkamp’s play.
After a 3 from sophomore guard Trajan Arbuck, Nunnenkamp, a 6-3 senior forward, blocked an Eagle shot. On the next possession, Heartland freshman Jacob Regier hit a corner 3 in front of his bench to put the Huskies’ deficit to just 32-30.
But things went downhill from there for Heartland.
Southern Valley ended the third on a massive 15-0 run, eight of which came from Berry. Junior guard Colton Burgeson drained a triple, too. Right in the middle of that Eagle run was a technical foul called on Nunnenkamp, who got tangled up with a Southern Valley player after a rebound.
“I think the technical just swung momentum, and we just could never get it back,” Wetjen said. “It seemed like we were backpedaling every time.”
Arbuck scored Heartland’s first nine points of the fourth — he ended his night with a team-high 22 — but the Huskies never got closer than seven points to the Eagles’ lead.
Heartland was a very young team this season — Nunnenkamp was the only senior logging major minutes — and still found a way to win 15 games.
Wetjen said he had to rethink how his team would play when Jackson Stebbing, an athletic senior that would have contributed and maybe started, was lost for the season with an injury.
“Losing Jackson made us rethink what we planned on doing the whole season,” Wetjen said. “We thought we might push the ball and press a little bit more, and we had to go back to the drawing board. At that stage with a bunch of young kids, we didn’t know what to expect. But our young kids played really well.”
Heartland (15-8) 9 11 10 20 — 50
Southern Valley (19-5) 19 9 19 16 — 63
Heartland scoring: Kale Wetjen 2, Jared Nunnenkamp 10, Trajan Arbuck 22, Trev Peters 11, Morgan Maltsberger 2, Jacob Regier 3.
Southern Valley scoring: Carter Bose 11, Brody Yant 8, Clayton Berry 22, Jaden Quinn 15, Colton Burgeson 3, Beau Baily 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.