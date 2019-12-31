MALCOLM – The turnovers mounted early for the Centennial Broncos girls’ basketball team, and Kennedy Benne and the rest of the Oakland-Craig Knights turned them into points in Saturday night’s Malcolm Booster Club girls championship game.
Centennial defeated Malcolm on Friday and Oakland-Craig advanced past Wilber-Clatonia to set up the Class C-2 showdown.
After falling behind by as many as nine points in the first quarter, the Broncos mounted a second-quarter charge to get within one point, 19-18.
But a 16-2 run to close out the half was too much for the Broncos to fight back from as they dropped the 55-41 decision to the Knights in the tournament title game on Saturday night.
Oakland-Craig (10-0), the No. 3 team in the C-2 Omaha World-Herald ratings, benefited from 14 first-half Bronco turnovers as the Knights’ pressure wreaked havoc with the Centennial offensive flow.
“They are a relentless team in terms of their defensive pressure and poking and prodding of the ball. I thought we turned the ball over way too much in the first half, especially the first quarter,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “Oakland-Craig has a couple veterans who lead a young group of shooters.”
Down by 15 at the half, the Centennial girls, rated No. 9 in C-2, started to slowly claw their way back into the game, and early in the fourth quarter a baseline drive and basket from senior Hunter Hartshorn made it 44-37. Hartshorn had nine points in the loss.
Every time the Broncos made a strong move to get back in the game the Knights found an answer.
With the Knights’ lead down to seven pints, Oakland-Craig’s Sydney Guzinski nailed a long 3-pointer to move the lead back to double-digits at 47-37.
Two free throws from Chaney Nelson pushed the Knights’ lead to 49-37, and Centennial could never mount another run.
Centennial was down 11 points when the Knights got a 3 from senior Kennedy Benne with 2:52 to play, and 48 seconds later Sadie Nelson dropped another long-range bomb to make it 55-39.
Benne, who had 18 points at the break, finished with a game-high 26 and took over for the Knights when the Broncos were gaining some momentum in the second half.
“Kennedy Benne put her team on her shoulders the second half as we made a charge to try and get back into the game,” said Polk, whose team dropped to 6-2 on the year. “We weren’t deflated at the break as we knew we still had a shot to get back in the game and we hadn’t played up to our potential. I’m proud of the effort the girls showed to get back into the game in the second half.
“We kept most of their team in check as nobody had more than six points, other than Benne, who had 26. She played really smart, and credit the Knights on a well-played game. It was a competitive game that will make us better as we head into the middle of our season.”
Junior Kate Hirschfeld, who led the Broncos in scoring with 17 points, led the second-quarter comeback as she scored five in the quarter, while Hartshorn drilled a 3-pointer and knocked down a short jumper.
The Broncos finished 11 of 28 from the field for 39 percent and Hartshorn and Jaycee Stuhr accounted for the only two 3-pointers. The Broncos were 17 of 27 from the free-throw line.
Other than Benne’s 26, both Sydney Guzinski and Jeannina Blahak had six points each.
The Knights were 20 of 45 from the field and 7 of 16 on 3-point attempts. They finished 8 of 13 at the charity stripe.
Oakland-Craig held a 28-22 advantage on the glass with Benne leading the Knights with six and Kaitlyn Fehlhafer pulling down seven for the Broncos.
Centennial was charted with 20 turnovers to 13 for the Knights.
The Broncos will be back at home on Friday when the C-2 No. 2 Superior Wildcats are in town.
Oakland-Craig (10-0)
17 20 7 11 – 55
Centennial (6-2)
10 12 13 6 – 41
O-C (55 ): C. Nelson 5, Benne 26, S. Guzinski 6, M. Guzinski 2, Anderson 2, S. Nelson 4, Blahak 6. Totals- 20-45 (7-16) 8-13 55.
CEN (41): Hirschfeld 17, Cast 3, Dey 5, Fehlhafer 2, Hartshorn 9, Stuhr 5. Totals-11-28 (2-8) 17-27 41.
Centennial 45, Malcolm 32
A pair of 12-5 third and fourth quarter runs by the Broncos erased a 24-21 Malcolm halftime lead on Friday.
Hirschfeld led the team in scoring with 12 points, while both Daylee Dey and Fehlhafer chipped in with seven points each.
The Broncos were 14 of 33 from the field and 5 of 14 on 3-point shots. Hirschfeld, Erika Cast, Dey, Hartshorn and Stuhr accounted for the five 3-pointers.
Centennial finished with 10 steals – Cast had three – and eight assists with Hirschfeld the team leader with three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.