Just when I was on the cusp of what would surely have been a dedicated, whirling dervish weight loss strategy, along comes COVID-19 to mess everything up.
After 2 ½ months working and living alone in Wyoming with little but gin and tonic, ice cream, chips, dip, Reser’s deviled egg potato salad (three large tubs were duly dispatched) to keep me company, I cannot deny gaining a bit of girth.
The job at Grand Central brought about the shedding of 20 pounds or so with no extra effort whatsoever from June to the first of the year, but I gave at least 10 back since then in Wyoming where I suffered no wifely supervision whatsoever.
On the long trek home from Powell (12 hours windshield time, 13 hours on the clock) I resolved to drop those pounds forthwith. This – went my cleverly thought-out plan – would be accomplished by digging the long-neglected mountain bike out of the shed, airing up the tires and riding it with fanatic effort. What better time to do it than early spring?
The pounds will slip away, I thought. I will benefit aerobically, I thought. My legs will become pistons of muscle and sinew, I thought. I will sleep better, I thought.
Everything was going to work out perfectly. Couldn’t wait to get home. Let the torture begin.
Then it all came crashing down. Every day since arriving back in York on Friday of last week has brought more restrictions by both number and severity. The sports world is now fully paralyzed under advisories and outright bans.
What is a fat man predisposed to lethargy to do in the face of this global calamity?
The mature, thoughtful, self-sacrificing reaction is to do what the experts advise for the good of the planet … accomplish what little one can to rescue humanity from the brink.
The least I could do for the greater good at this moment, I thought, is suspend personal bike riding until this global emergency passes … perhaps a bit longer even. You know, out of an abundance of caution and all that.
Fact: All sports are banned. Fact: Bicycling is a sport (Exhibit A – The Tour de France). Conclusion: Bicycling is banned.
Now you see I am left no responsible option but to leave the bike where it is.
That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
