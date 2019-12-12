WACO – The issue at the half was far from settled as the Nebraska Lutheran Knights girls’ basketball team led the St. Edward Beavers 19-15.
When the third quarter came to an end, however, the Knights had established themselves with an 18-0 scoring run and breezed to the 48-28 win to even their season record at 1-1.
Lutheran senior Amy Richert led the scoring for the hosts with 16 while junior Natalie Hueske tossed in 13.
St. Edward was led in scoring by sophomore Alyssa Reardon with 17 and junior Emma Olsen with four points.
St. Edward was 10 of 42 from the field, including just 2 of 10 on 3-point shots. The Beavers had a good night at the free-throw line as they were 6 of 8.
No other stats were available for the Knights.
Lutheran (1-1) boards the bus this weekend for Ulm, Minn., and the Martin Luther Tip Classic.
