The Big Ten extended its suspension of organized team activities through June 1 and will re-evaluate the situation at that time.
These measures were put in place in March to ensure health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic. The suspension was first set to last through April 6, then extended to May 4. Now it will last into June.
The suspension includes all practices and other in-person team meetings, though policies have been made to allow more virtual instruction between coaches and athletes. All in-person recruiting also remains suspended indefinitely.
The Big Ten said in its announcement that it will use the next few weeks to work with medical experts and institutional leadership to determine the next steps.
“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” the Big Ten said in a statement.
