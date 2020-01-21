STROMSBURG – The host Cross County/Osceola Cougars placed seven wrestlers at the Cross County Bob Orsborn Classic Saturday in Stromsburg, but the day overall belonged to the Central City Bison.
Central City came in as the No. 9-rated team in Class B according to NEwrestle, and it held up that ranking as the Bison had four individual champs, placed 11 of its 13 wrestlers and racked up 283.5 points.
Taking second place was the Class C No. 4 Amherst Broncos with 227.5 points. The Broncos had three individual champions and four runner-ups. Amherst had 24 wrestlers competing in the meet, which also included a girls division.
The Twin River Titans, who are currently No. 9 in the Class C dual rankings, picked up 199 points for third place. The Cross County/Osceola Cougars were in fourth place with 172.5, and they had one overall champion and placed seven wrestlers.
Rounding out the top five was Norfolk Catholic with 165 points.
The High Plains Storm finished in ninth place with 93 points and had one champion in each the girls and boys division.
Cross County/Osceola’s 138-pound wrestler, Cameron Graham, came into Saturday rated No. 5 at Class C 145.
Graham (37-0), however, competed at 138 on Saturday and earned his championship with a semifinal win over Josh Klingelhoefer of Amherst with a pin in 3 minutes, 8 seconds. In the championship, Graham defeated David City junior varsity’s Zackary Barlean 3-0.
One of the marquee matchups took place at182, where No. 3 Kyle Sterup of Cross County/Osceola took on Class C No. 4 Cole Stokebrand of Amherst.
Stokebrand (21-2) won the match over Sterup, who was handed his first loss with a 9-1 decision. Sterup is now 35-1 on the year.
Another second place was earned by 152-pounder Colton Nuttleman (27-10), who was an upset winner over Nebraska Christian’s Elijah Green in the semifinals. Green came in as the No. 2-rated grappler at 152 in D, and Nuttelman defeated Green 11-3.
In the championship, Nuttelman was pinned by Minden’s Alex Banuelos in 4:15.
Two Cross County/Osceola wrestlers took third place as Bryce Reed (26-9) defeated Mason Tenski of Twin River in the 145 consolation match.
At 106, it was Colton Kirby (23-11) with a pin of Jesse Dubas of Friend in the third-place match.
Both Wyatt Graham (24-12) at 160 and Owen Powell (16-16) at 285 took fourth places.
High Plains’ senior Dylan Soule (20-7) was the only champion on the boys’ side for the High Plains Storm.
Soule, No. 1 at 170 in D, defeated Jeramie Elton of Central City 16-1 in the semifinals and then won another major decision, 13-1, over Riley Gallaway of Amherst.
In the girls’ division at 138, High Plains’ Allie Burke defeated Amherst’s Lyric Hughes twice to win the first-place prize. Burke won by pin in both matches, the first in 3:48 and the second in 1:06.
At 220, High Plains’ Kolby Beck (11-12) was fourth, and at 126 Javier Moreno (8-13) took fifth.
Cross County/Osceola will travel to the Oakland-Craig Invite next Saturday, while the High Plains Storm will be in Shelby for the Shelby-Rising City triangular on Thursday.
Team Scoring: 1. Central City 283.5; 2. Amherst 227.5; 3. Twin River 199; 4. Cross County/Osceola 172.5; 5. Norfolk Catholic 165; 6. Minden 153.5; 7. Weeping Water 149.5; 8. St. Paul 125.5; 9. High Plains 93; 10. Nebraska Christian 87.5; 11. Doniphan-Trumbull 86; 12. David City JV 75; 13. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 60; 14. Friend 40.5; 15. Lincoln Lutheran 20; 16. South Central-Unified 12; 17. Dorchester 8.
