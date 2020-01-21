Weather Alert

...LIGHT WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED TO DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON INTO WEDNESDAY... AN APPROACHING UPPER LEVEL WEATHER SYSTEM WILL SPREAD LIGHT PRECIPITATION ACROSS THE REGION BEGINNING LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND LINGERING THROUGH THE DAY WEDNESDAY. PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO START OFF AS LIGHT SNOW...WITH A MIX OF SNOW, FREEZING RAIN AND POSSIBLY SLEET MIXED IN AT TIMES LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THE MIDDAY HOURS WEDNESDAY. THIS COULD RESULT IN A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE ON AREA ROADWAYS. AT THIS TIME, SNOW ACCUMULATIONS UP TO TWO INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE, WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS FAVORING AREAS SOUTHEAST OF THE TRI CITIES. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ONLY A FEW HUNDREDTHS OF AN INCH. THERE IS STILL SOME FORECAST UNCERTAINTY, BUT IF CURRENT TRENDS CONTINUE, A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MAY BECOME WARRANTED FOR PORTIONS OF THE AREA LATER TODAY.