YORK – If one was looking to watch a competitive basketball game in the first round of the Crossroads Conference boys tournament at the York City Auditorium on Saturday, they would have been out of luck.
All five games turned into blowouts, as the average margin of victory was 34.8 points. The closest contest was a 19-point win by the Osceola Bulldogs over the Giltner Hornets, 45-26, and the largest margin of victory went to the Cross County Cougars, who defeated the High Plains Storm by 57 points, 68-11.
The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves stomped the Hampton Hawks, 51-31, while the McCool Junction Mustangs won by 54 over the Meridian Mustangs, 70-16. The Nebraska Lutheran Knights also picked up a 24-point win over the Dorchester Longhorns, 51-27.
Here are brief recaps of the games:
Exeter-Milligan 51, Hampton 31
The Timberwolves improved to 10-7 with a 20-point win over the Hawks, who saw their record dip to 2-14.
Head coach Dean Filipi’s squad from Exeter-Milligan led 42-15 heading to the final eight minutes, but Hampton put up 16 points to just nine for the Timberwolves in the fourth, with 6-foot-2 freshman Jackson Block knocking down two of his six 3-pointers. Block led Hampton with 19 points.
Exeter-Milligan’s Jackson Beethe, a 6-1 junior, led all players with 22 points, while sophomore Kole Svec chipped in with nine. Senior Max Zeleny added seven points.
McCool Junction 70, Meridian 16
Head coach Jarrod Weiss’ McCool Junction team jumped out to a 24-5 lead after the first eight minutes and never looked back. McCool led 39-11 at the break and 60-15 through three quarters.
Three players were in double figures for McCool as Tyler Neville led the scoring with 13 points while both Owen McDonald and Cainan Lovan tossed in 11.
McCool (10-3) was 26 of 60 from the field and just 3 of 12 on 3s. The McCool Mustangs also cashed in 15 of 23 from the line.
Meridian was led by Corin Paul with eight points.
Nebraska Lutheran 51, Dorchester 27
The usual nail-biter between the Nos. 8 and 9 seeds never materialized as the Knights were up 30-12 at the break, and Dorchester could never mount any kind of run in the second half.
Nebraska Lutheran was 12 of 24 from the field in the first half. Zach Richert finished with 12 points while Drake Tharp had 11 and Nate Helwig 10 to lead the Knights to their sixth win, which evened out their record to 6-6.
Dorchester (3-11) was led by Collyn Brummett with 12 and Kohl Tyser with 10.
The Longhorns turned the ball over 33 times, which included 12 in the first quarter.
Nebraska Lutheran was 20 of 50 from the field while the Longhorns finished 12 of 33.
Osceola 45, Giltner 26
The Giltner Hornets, who have been in the past two Crossroads Conference boys championship games, could not keep up with the Osceola Bulldogs, who led 15-8 at the first-quarter break and 25-12 at the half.
Osceola (9-6) got a game-high 18 points from freshman Isaiah Zelasney and nine from Carter Boden as it advanced with the 19-point win. Boden quarterbacked the Osceola/High Plains football team to a Class D-1 state championship this past season while Zelasney saw the field as a backup running back.
Osceola was 18 of 47 from the field, which included 2 of 12 from behind the 3-point arc.
Giltner, which got nine points from Tanner Roth and seven from Landyn Davidson, was 11 of 41 and 4 of 18 on 3-point shots.
Cross County 68, High Plains 11
The Storm didn’t get its first field goal of the game until senior Keaton Van Housen, a University of Nebraska-Kearney football commit, scored with 5:21 left in the third quarter.
Cross County was up 19-2 at the end of the first and 38-7 at the half.
Things didn’t get any better for High Plains (2-11) as it was just 1 of 25 from the field in the loss.
The Cougars were led in scoring by Isaac Noyd with 16 points.
Cross County (9-6) forced 23 Storm turnovers. Head coach Dan Conway’s Cougars also dominated the glass, holding a 42-23 advantage.
