The Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament pairings were released Wednesday by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
Check out the pairings and full schedule for each class below:
Class A
Thursday, March 12, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
2 p.m.: Bellevue West (21-3) vs. Elkhorn (17-7)
3:45: Omaha Westside (18-6) vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (19-7)
7: Millard North (22-4) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (17-7)
8:45: Omaha Central (21-3) vs. Omaha South (19-5)
Semifinals March 13, 7 and 8:45 p.m. Final March 14, 6:30 p.m.
Class B
Thursday, March 12, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
9 a.m.: Omaha Skutt (23-0) vs. Norris (18-5)
10:45: Wahoo (23-2) vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael (21-5)
At Devaney Center
7 p.m.: Scottsbluff (24-3) vs. Alliance (20-6)
8:45 p.m.: Hastings (21-3) vs. Omaha Roncalli (21-4)
Semifinals March 13 at PBA, 2 and 3:45 p.m. Final March 14, 1p.m.
Class C-1
Thursday, March 12, at Devaney Center
9 a.m.: Adams Central (24-1) vs. St. Paul (19-7)
10:45: Ogallala (21-4) vs. Kearney Catholic (18-7)
2 p.m.: Auburn (26-0) vs. Ashland-Greenwood (17-8)
3:45: Lincoln Christian (21-4) vs. Wayne (21-6)
Semifinals March 13 at PBA, 9 and 10:45 a.m. Final March 14, 11 a.m.
Class C-2
Thursday, March 12, at Lincoln Southeast
2 p.m.: Grand Island Central Catholic (23-3) vs. Palmyra (19-6)
3:45: Yutan (22-3) vs. Ponca (23-4)
7: BRLD (26-0) vs. Doniphan-Trumbull (20-5)
8:45: Sutton (23-2) vs. Centennial (21-4)
Semifinals March 13 at Devaney, 7 and 8:45 p.m. Final March 14 at PBA, 8:30 p.m.
Class D-1
Thursday, March 12, at Lincoln East
9 a.m.: North Platte St. Patrick’s (22-2) vs. Pleasanton (20-5)
10:45: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (23-5) vs. Paxton (21-3)
2 p.m.: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (24-3) vs. Fullerton (19-5)
3:45: Osmond (24-1) vs. Southern Valley (19-5)
Semifinals March 13 at Devaney, 9 and 10:45 a.m. Final March 14 at PBA, 9 a.m.
Class D-2
Thursday, March 12, at Lincoln Southeast
9 a.m.: Humphrey St. Francis (25-0) vs. Randolph (17-7)
10:45: Mullen (21-5) vs. O’Neill St. Mary’s (19-5)
At Lincoln East
7 p.m.: Falls City Sacred Heart (26-1 vs. Johnson-Brock (18-8)
8:45 p.m.: Loomis (23-2) vs. Lincoln Parkview (19-7)
Semifinals March 13 at Devaney, 2 and 3:45 p.m. Final March 14 at PBA, 4:30 p.m.
