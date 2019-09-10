MALCOLM – Centennial’s Davon Brees returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and had scoring runs of 98 and 80 yards to help the Broncos earn a 35-12 win on the road over the Malcolm Clippers on Friday night.
Centennial improves its season record to 2-0 and will host Battle Creek (1-1) this Friday night in Utica.
Brees’ big day highlighted an explosive and balanced night on offense for defending Class C-2 state champ Centennial, as it racked up 385 total yards, rushing for 194 and passing for 191.
Centennial quarterback Cooper Gierhan completed just eight passes in the game, but they went for 191 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Jake Bargen and Caleb Horne.
The Broncos led 14-0 at halftime and 28-6 at the end of the third quarter. Brees’ 98-yard touchdown run put the game away in the fourth. He finished with 176 rushing yards on 11 carries and led the Centennial defense with 11 tackles.
Justin Slawnyk recorded eight tackles while Ryan Payne chipped in with seven. Both Bargen and Jayden Hartshorn had six stops.
