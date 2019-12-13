UTICA – A game that started out with a strong offensive flow for both the Sandy Creek Cougars and the Centennial Broncos turned one-sided quickly Thursday night.
The Broncos went on a 22-7 scoring run over the middle two quarters and Sandy Creek had no answers its their early torrid shooting turned ice cold after the first few minutes of the game, and the Broncos rolled to the 46-29 win in boys Southern Nebraska Conference action.
Centennial used a 12-2 run in the second quarter to establish a 27-17 lead at the halftime break, and in the second half, Centennial’s defense and the Cougars inability to put the ball in the basket, turned the match-up into a one-sided affair.
Sandy Creek had come out in the first quarter and hit five of their first seven shots, three of those of the 3-point variety that gave the Cougars a 9-2 lead with 5:38 to play.
That is when Centennial’s 6-foot 3 sophomore Jake Bargen, took over for the hosts.
Bargen who finished with a game high 21 points, scored 11 in the first quarter as he led the Broncos back from the seven point deficit to a 15-15 tie after the first eight minutes.
Junior Cooper Gierhan scored the first five points of the second quarter on a lay-up and three pointer and the Broncos never looked back as they built their lead to 10 points at the break and as many as 22 in the second half.
Gierhan had eight points while Caleb Horne and freshman Lane Zimmer both chipped in with seven.
Sandy Creek was led in scoring by senior Wyatt Mach with 12 and eight points from Keifer Anderson.
Sandy Creek was just 11 of 34 from the field and 4 of 17 on three point attempts. After starting 3 of 3 the Cougars went 1 of 14 the remainder of the game.
Centennial finished up 18 of 46 and that included 6 of 16 on 3-pointers.
Very few free throws were attempted in the game as the Cougars were 3 of 5 and Centennial 4 of 6.
Sandy Creek held a slight rebounding edge 27-25, but the Broncos took care of the ball as they had just four turnovers to 12 for the Sandy Creek team.
Centennial (3-0) returns to action Saturday with Tri-County in town.
Sandy Creek (2-1)
15 2 5 7- 29
Centennial (3-0)
15 12 10 9- 46
SC (29)- Crumbliss 4, Mach 12, Anderson 8, Biltoft 2, Mueller 2, Shaw 1. Totals- 11-34 (4-17) 3-5 29.
Centennial (46)- Jake Bargen 21, Gierhan 8, Horne 7, Lane Zimmer 7, Joel Bargen 3. Totals- 18-46 (6-16) 4-6 46.
