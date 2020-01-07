HENDERSON – After struggling to find their offensive rhythm on Friday night against the Class C-2 No. 2 Superior Wildcats, the C-2 No. 9 Centennial Broncos were back on track Saturday with a win at Heartland in Henderson.
Centennial improved to 7-3 with the 61-32 win over their rivals from the Southern Nebraska Conference.
On Friday night, it was all Superior as it rolled to a 50-29 win over the Broncos, holding Centennial to 6 of 40 from the field.
Centennial 61, Heartland 32
The Broncos placed three players in double figures as they jumped to a 10-point halftime lead and extended their cushion over the final two quarters.
Leading the way on the scoreboard for Centennial was junior Kate Hirschfeld with 16 points on 6 of 11 from the field. Putting up 14 points was junior Kierra Green with a 4-of-8 effort, and knocking down 10 points was senior Hunter Hartshorn. Green had a big night behind the 3-point arc as she was 4 of 6 overall. As a team the Broncos finished 7 of 20 on 3-point attempts.
Heartland senior Odessa Ohrt led the Huskies with 14 points, and with five each was Cassidy Siebert and Kalea Wetjen.
Centennial was 24 of 55 from the field for 44 percent and was 6 of 10 at the free-throw line.
Along with her 10 points, Hartshorn was the team leader on the boards with seven rebounds, while Kaitlyn Fehlhafer had six.
“Against Superior we shot 6-40 for 15 percent while tonight against Heartland we shot 24-55 for 44 percent,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “I thought we shot much more confidently tonight and we trusted our offense and transition game more today than we did last game. I’m really proud of how aggressive we were offensively, but even more proud of how we valued the ball as we turned it over just six times in the game.”
Superior 50, Centennial 29
Down 24-16 at the break, the Broncos had hoped to climb back with a strong third quarter.
Unfortunately, the Wildcats were thinking along the same lines and outscored the hosts as the Superior lead ballooned to 40-20 at the end of the three quarters.
“Kate Hirschfeld was in foul trouble early and often in this game and we struggled to keep Kalynn Meyer off the offensive boards,” Polk said. “With Kate in foul trouble with three first-quarter fouls, we still managed to keep the game within eight at halftime. However, we had a poor start to the third quarter with turnovers and gave up some critical offensive rebounds and second-chance points while we couldn’t get any shots to fall on our end of the floor.”
Senior Hartshorn led the scoring with nine points, while both Hirschfeld and Erika Cast added five.
The Broncos were just 2 of 15 on 3-point attempts and did most of their scoring at the charity stripe where they finished 15 of 23 for 65 percent.
“Kalynn Meyer is a once-in-a-generation type of athlete, no matter the sport she’s playing, everyone knows that, but I was disappointed in how we lost her from time to time when boxing out and playing defense,” Polk said. “We didn’t have an identity offensively and a lot of that can be credited to the tough on-ball and solid help defense that Superior plays. We know there’s a chance we could see Superior again in our conference tournament and I’m sure we’ll put forth a much better offensive performance if that’s the case.”
Centennial (7-3) will return to action next Friday night as it travels to Sutton.
The Heartland Huskies (5-4) will be at Cross County next Saturday with tip scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
