UTICA – The 2018 season ended with the Centennial Broncos hoisting the Class C-2 state championship trophy after a 29-28 overtime win against the Norfolk Catholic Knights at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
The 2019 version of the Centennial Broncos took the field for the first time on Friday night in Utica and didn’t miss a beat despite a lot of new faces as they rolled to a 48-7 win over the Syracuse Rockets.
The win was the Broncos’ 14th in a row, counting back to their 2018 championship run of 13-0.
Despite a huge portion of the team having moved on after graduation, the new-look Broncos were in control from the start.
After a three-and-out on their first possession, the Broncos caught a break when on fourth down the snap was too high for Syracuse punter Burton Brandt to handle, and the Broncos’ Sam Payne tackled him in the backfield deep in Rocket territory.
A few plays later, Davon Brees, a transfer from Seward, went in from 7 yards out for the first score of the season, and Cooper Gierhan tacked on the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Syracuse found the going tough against the Broncos and was forced to punt again, and the Broncos took over inside the 50-yard line.
The quarterback Gierhan hit senior running back Caleb Horne on a swing pass, and the 6-foot-1 senior did the rest down the right sideline from 46 yards out for the score. Gierhan added the extra point and the score was 14-0, still in the first quarter.
The Broncos piled on 21 points in the second quarter as Joel Bargen hauled in a 71-yard strike from Gierhan while Brees took a Rocket punt back 86 yards and also scored on a 32-yard run to open the Broncos’ lead to 35-0 at the break.
Syracuse got its only score of the game in the third quarter when senior running back Brandon Cavanaugh ran in from 11 yards out.
The Broncos added two second-half scores as Maj Nisly scored on an 84-yard run, and the hosts also returned a kickoff for a score.
Syracuse was led on the ground by junior Mitchell Brinkman with 92 yards and the Broncos got 85 from Nisly and 77 from Brees. No other stats were available.
Next week the Broncos travel to Malcolm with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Syracuse (0-1) 0 0 7 0 – 7
Centennial (1-0) 14 35 7 6 – 48