CENTRAL CITY — After two opening round games it came down to the No. 1 seed Centennial Broncos and No. 2 seed Shelby-Rising City Huskies in the finals of the C2-4 subdistrict Monday night in Central City.
It was the Broncos advancing to the district final with wins of 25-22, 25-23 and 25-16 over the Huskies.
Centennial swept the East Butler Tigers in the first round by the scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-13.
The Huskies had to fight a little bit harder as it took them four sets, winning the first 25-20, dropping the second 25-21 and winning the next two 25-12 and 25-18.
In the C2-4 final Shelby started out quick as they built a 14-6 lead in the first set.
The Broncos, led by senior Brooklyn Gierhan got Centennial right back in the match as she led the way in the set with five kills, while sophomore Kate Hirschfeld had two in the opening set.
Still down 17-14 the Huskies hurt themselves with a couple of mistakes and a double block by Jaycee Stuhr and Hirschfeld tied the set at 17-17.
Tied at 18-18 the Broncos went up 21-19 as a net call on the Huskies and a Gierhan kill made it 20-18.
The lead went to 22-19, but back-to-back kills from Reece Ingalls made it 22-21.
An ace block from the Huskies Jayce Vrbka knotted the set at 22-22.
A Gierhan kill, a net call and a winner from Hunter Hartshorn gave the Broncos the set and a 1-0 lead.
The second set went to the Broncos 25-23 as Shelby led 13-10 and 20-19.
Centennial used a hitting error and a Stuhr kill and a missed return to build a 22-20 lead.
Stuhr made it 23-21 on a middle kill, something the Huskies struggled with the entire match, and Fehlhafer put the set in the books on her second kill of the match.
Gierhan had a huge run of two kills and an ace block to keep the Huskies from making up any more ground in the third set after Centennial had built a 13-6 lead.
The Broncos saw their lead dwindle to 13-11, but the Broncos went on a 7-1 run to open the 20-12 lead and never looked back.
Centennial had 32 kills to the Huskies 21.The Broncos were led by Gierhan with 12, Hirschfeld chipped in with nine and Stuhr had five.
The Broncos finished with three ace serves and five blocks with Stuhr leading the team with one solo and two assists.
Centennial advances to the district final which will be played on Saturday.
Centennial 3, East Butler 0
There was a time in the middle of the first set that it looked like the East Butler Tigers had found something offensively, but it didn’t last long.
Centennial let a 14-5 lead slip down to 14-12 and after extending their lead back to five, a pair of Bronco hitting errors got the Tigers back to within three points at 19-16
The Broncos closed out the first set on a 6-0 run as Hunter Hartshorn served up three consecutive aces, the final coming on set point.
East Butler could not mount any kind of consistent attack against the Broncos front line as they finished with just 10 kills to 40 for the No. 1 seed.
The second set was close at 8-7, 12-9, but an 8-4 run opened the margin to 20-13 and Centennial closed out the set with an attack error on EB.
The third set got out of hand early as the Broncos led 8-3, 15-3 and 18-3, before the Tigers ended the 10-0 Centennial run with an attack error.
The Broncos were led at the net by sophomore Hirschfeld with 19 kills, while Fehlhafer added eight and Stuhr four.
East Butler got four kills from Jadyn Robley.
Centennial finished with six ace serves to the Tigers five.
East Butler ends their season with a record of (11-19).
Shelby-Rising City 3, Cross County 1
After evening up the match with a 25-21 win in the second set, the Cross County Cougars were looking to keeping the momentum on their side of the court.
The third set turned into a nightmare for the Cougars as they unofficially had 12 unforced errors and went on to lose the third set 25-12.
Cross County fell behind 10-4 prompting head coach Autumn Capler to use a timeout, but nothing seemed to work as the Huskies extended their lead to 16-5 and never looked back.
Shelby won the first set 25-20, but it was close throughout before the Huskies went on a 10-6 run after the set was tied at 7-7.
Cross County (18-14) cut the deficit to three at 20-17 and again at 21-18, but could not get any closer.
The Cougars and Huskies were tied at 19-19 in the second set after Cross County led by as many five points.
Three consecutive ace serves from sophomore Cortlyn Schaefer made it 23-19 and the Cougars closed out the set.
Cross County fell behind by nine points (15-6) in the fourth set and could only get as close as four at 19-15 the remainder of the game.
Unofficially the Cougars had 31 kills with Schaefer’s 14 leading the way while Erica Stratman had six.
Cross County had seven ace serves (Schaefer five) and finished the match with five ace blocks as Stratman had a team-high three solos and two assists.
Shelby was charted with 44 kills as Kamryn Pokorney led the way with 19 and Ingalls 11.
The Huskies had seven aces and finished with four blocks as Pokorney had one solo and three assists.