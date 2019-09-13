MALCOLM – A total of 10 teams converged on Malcolm High School on Thursday for the start of the two-day Malcolm Booster Club Volleyball Tournament.
The tournament will also be played out on Saturday with pool play and then tournament action scheduled to get underway around 12 noon.
The Centennial Broncos had a strong outing in their first match as they closed out the Fort Calhoun Pioneers in straight sets 25-14 and 25-23.
Things did not go as planned opposite Fairbury in their second outing as the Broncos led 18-12 and had two match points at 24-22, but could not finish.
Centennial won the first set 25-20, but the Jeffs won the next two 25-22 and 26-24 to pick up their first win of the season.
Centennial 2, Fort Calhoun 0
The Broncos were the aggressors the entire game as they registered 26 kills to just 14 for the Pioneers.
The Broncos took the lead from the start in the first set and forced a Pioneers time-out leading 14-7 and a second Fort Calhoun stoppage of play with the score 21-13.
Up 23-14, Bronco junior Jaycee Stuhr hammered her fifth kill of the set and followed that up with a perfect back set from Kiley Rathjen for her sixth kill and the first set win.
In that first set, junior Kate Hirschfeld led the team with five of her seven kills and she also had an ace serve.
Fort Calhoun played much better in the second set as they took their first lead on a kill from Alivia Cullen at 9-8.
Centennial went back out on top 15-13, but a 3-0 Pioneers run gave the advantage back to Fort Calhoun at 16-15.
A kill from Stuhr and a tip kill off the set from Rathjen made it 21-19 Broncos.
Fort Calhoun tied it up at 21-21, before Ascha Utter had back-to-back winners for the 23-21 lead.
A tip winner from Kaitlyn Fehlhafer and a missed return put the match in the books.
Fehlhafer led the Broncos with eight kills and Hirschfeld led the way at the service line with three aces.
The Pioneers were led by Madyson Back with four kills.
Fairbury 2, Centennial 1
After splitting the first two sets the Broncos forged out to an 11-7 lead over Fairbury after a kill from Fehlhafer in the third set.
When the Bronco lead ballooned to 18-12 after a Hirschfeld winner it appeared Centennial was on the way to win No. 6 on the year.
The Jeffs behind their front line of 6-foot 5 freshman Emily Huss; 6-foot 1 sophomore Karly McCord and 6-foot 3 senior Sara Huss made the Broncos life at the net difficult when they were able to get a lot of touches on the Centennial attack and keep the ball in play.
Two kills from Emily Nuss and two ace serves from sophomore Brooke Schmidt pulled the Jeffs even at 18-18.
A kill from Stuhr gave the Broncos the lead back at 19-18 and Centennial extended their cushion to 23-21.
A kill from Sara Nuss made it 23-22, but a tip winner from the Broncos’ Gracie Booth made it 24-22, with two match points for the Broncos.
Two unforced errors on Centennial tied the set at 24-24 and the Jeffs closed with a wide Bronco attack and a Sara Nuss kill, her 13th of the match to record their first win.
Fairbury had 26 kills to 25 for the Broncos.
Centennial was led by Stuhr with seven and Fehlhafer with six. Hirschfeld had seven ace serves and five kills.
The Broncos (5-4) take on Malcolm at 11 a.m. on Saturday followed by a match against Milford at 12 noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.