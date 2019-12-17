UTICA-A 24-point first quarter proved to be all the scoring the Centennial Broncos would need as hey improved their season record to 4-0 with the 65-13 win over Tri-County Trojans in girls Southern Nebraska Conference action.
The Broncos, rated as the No. 8 team in the Class C2 preseason ranks led 42-9 at the break.
Three players scored in double figures for the hosts as senior Hunter Hartshorn put up 19 points on 8 of 11 shooting from the field which included 2 of 3 from three-point range.
Junior Kate Hirschfeld followed with 13 points, seven assists and six steals, while Dayee Dey was 5 of 8 from the field for 11 points.
“Our goal was to be efficient and consistent in our game against Tri-County. We wanted to get off to a hot start as we haven’t had great first quarters thus far in the season and the girls executed that very well and left no doubt from the get-go,” commented Centennial head coach Jake Polk. “We were able to play all 14 girls suited up for varsity in three quarters of this game. We were able to play a lot of girls and work on a few unique lineups as starters rested the last quarter and a half.”
Centennial was 27 of 51 from the field for 53 percent and 4 of 11 on three-point attempts.
The Broncos were 7 of 11 at the charity stripe and pulled down 32 team rebounds with Hirschfeld leading the way with six and Kaitlyn Fehlhafer with five.
Centennial will play two games this week with a Tuesday night matchup with Fairbury at home and a Friday night road trip to Milford.
No stats were available for the Tri-County Trojans.
Tri-County
4 5 4 0- 13
Centennial
24 18 14 9- 65
