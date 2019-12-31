MILFORD – Cross County junior Cortlyn Schaefer scored 14 points and sophomore Josi Noble added 10, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles defeated the Cross County Cougars in girls’ action, 44-40, on Saturday in second-round action of the Runza Holiday Tournament in Milford.
The season series is now tied at 1-1 – the Cougars had won earlier this year, 39-31, at home in Stromsburg against BDS.
Cross County led 10-9 after the first quarter, but BDS took the lead for good in the second as it outscored the Cougars 19-13 and led 28-23 at the half.
BDS saw its five-point halftime lead cut to 34-30 after three quarters, and both teams put up 10 points in the fourth.
Cross County (5-3) was 15 of 44 from the field for 34 percent and struggled behind the 3-point arc with just 3 of 12 shots finding the mark. The Cougars connected on 7 of 15 free throws for under 50 percent.
Noble led the team in rebounds with five and assists with six.
The originally scheduled fifth- and seventh-place games of the tournament have been canceled, and only third- and first-place games will be played today at Central City Middle School.
Cross County will host the Friend Bulldogs on Friday night.
Cross County (5-3)
10 13 7 10 – 40
BDS (5-3)
9 19 6 10 – 44
