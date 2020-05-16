YORK – He likes to wear tennis shoes on the bench when he coaches – they’re better for traction when he gets in a defensive stance and smacks the court with both hands. There’s not a question about it – he’s going to be active, so sometimes he prefers a dri-fit turtleneck for when the stylish sports coat comes off early in the first half.
Whether it’s through basketball, his faith, his podcast or his clothing line, York College men’s basketball head coach Tree Burks isn’t shy about bringing the energy. It’s all part of building a program and looking to help people along the way.
In total, Burks has been with York College for about 10 years. He played for York College for three years then joined the coaching staff as a part-time assistant for two years under former Panthers’ coach Delton Deal.
After one year as a grad assistant for the Demons of Northwestern State University in Louisiana where he got his master’s in Sports Administration, Burks had the opportunity to come back to York on a full-time basis as the associate head coach, which he held for two years before Deal took a coaching job in Texas.
“The six inches moving from the assistant chair to the head coach’s chair is so much different,” Burks said. “It’s been a dream of mine – anytime you can coach at your alma mater and at place you love and are passionate about is special. I always say, ‘this is my Kentucky.’ I treat it like it’s a blue blood school because I love it that much.”
Burks is big on giving his players the best experience he can. Those efforts are all part of building an attractive program at York College. He’s had games that were broadcast on ESPN platforms a few times. He’s put his team on a plane to Arizona to play games, which was the first time that’s happened.
“It’s all about the student experience,” he said. “We do different things and I just wanted to bring that element of making them feel like this is an awesome experience.”
***
York College is Burks’ first head-coaching gig. He’s led the Panthers to three consecutive conference tournament appearances and has a 46-46 overall record. Like any young coach – Burks is just 30 years old – there have been some growing pains. This past year York College had 13 new players.
Although his roster last season saw a lot of change, Burks’ vision for his team stays put: #RunWithUs and #YorkMayhem.
Those are more than social media hashtags the team uses – they’re two identities. Two brands of basketball that Burks believes in and wants York College to be about on the court.
“Run With Us” quite simply means the Panthers will play fast. They want to get out in transition and make plays, whether that means a bullet pass up the court for a corner 3 or beating the defense to the paint for a momentum-igniting dunk. At times, that style of play can be a little unconventional.
That’s where “York Mayhem” comes in.
“That’s probably the entirety of who I am,” Burks said of York Mayhem. “We press. We want to press 94 feet. We want to play unconventional and that’s why we call it York Mayhem. We don’t want you to run your offense the way you want to. We want to force the tempo, put pressure on you and we want to cause mayhem.
“It’s something our guys buy into and something our students and everyone that comes to the game enjoys watching,” he added. “It’s just our brand of basketball, and we’re one of the only teams in our conference that plays that way as far as the press aspect.”
Another attitude, or mindset, that Burks wants to instill in his team is “94 feet of purpose” which captures everything and puts it into one.
“It’s the overall thing – we love what we do but there’s a purpose behind it and we want to play the game as hard as we can to glorify God,” Burks said.
What’s the No. 1 trait that Burks looks for in a recruit? Easy – that’s athleticism. He wants players that can cover ground, run baseline to baseline, play above the rim and block shots.
“Then we want toughness, because you need to be tough mentally and physically to play that way,” he said. “We want to play with a lot of guys – we’re gonna play probably 10 to 12 guys because of the demand it takes to play that way – so we always try to be as deep as possible.”
Another trait Burks is looking for is character. He wants players who want to be at York College.
“We want an every-day guy that’s going to come here every day and give everything they have and be tough about it, and then love what they’re doing and love where they’re at,” Burks said.
Recruiting those kids during the coronavirus? It’s definitely been different, Burks said. In a normal summer, he usually attends four junior college events with trips to places like Texas, Wichita and Omaha sprinkled in.
But at the same time, Burks has always had to be creative in recruiting. Areas like Louisiana and Texas, as well as other parts of the south, are considered his pipeline. So whether it’s talks with families on FaceTime or giving presentations and virtual tours through Zoom, the challenge has been getting players to play for York College sight unseen.
“You’re really trying to sell something most people can’t see,” Burks said. “I like to be completely honest about who we are – we’re a Christian institution, we’re very faith-based, it’s not a huge school and we’re not in a huge town.”
***
Burks has a solid group of about 9-10 players returning next season that he’s excited about. That group is led by Eric Lenear, an athletic 6-foot-2 guard out of Bellevue East High School in Omaha. Lenear averaged 13.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season while leading the team with 47 steals.
“He’s an exciting player and everything I described about being tough and loving the place and the school,” Burks said of Lenear. “He’s a fan favorite and a pretty good one.”
Tyreece Berry, the Panthers’ bulldog point guard that shot 38 percent from 3 last season, is back, too. He averaged 10.4 points and three assists.
“He takes pride in not getting scored on, which is what we need in that 94-feet-of-purpose type of mentality,” Burks said of Berry.
A player primed to make an impact next year is Demauria “Q” Haywood. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder was injured this past season but has been putting in work to be a force in the post for York.
Keyaun Hoskin, a 6-4 guard from Duncanville, Texas, and D’Angelo Smith, a 6-3 high-riser from Eastfield College in Texas, are a couple young guys that could make an impact, too.
***
Along with basketball, Burks is also in the podcasting and apparel game.
He hosts “Coach’D Up” which is a podcast he started about year ago. He thought it’d be good to hear from coaches that don’t get the media attention like high-level Division I coaches do.
“There are some really good coaches from every level – high school, Division III, NAIA, junior college – and I just wanted to bring light to those guys and get nuggets from them and build a network and get information from people you might not get to hear from,” Burks said.
The relationships Burks has formed through the podcast has been the most important aspect. People like hearing about others’ paths to where they are now, especially young coaches looking to learn and grow. And Burks is happy to help.
“That’s the biggest thing – just learning different coaches’ journeys because the coaching profession is a very sought-after career and it’s a very tough career,” Burks said. “It’s really hard to get into coaching or be a head coach or to just climb the ladder.”
The podcast serves as a way to inspire others, which is very similar to Christian & Ivy, Burks’ own clothing line named after his two children – Christian is his son’s middle name while Ivy is his daughter’s middle name.
Originally, Burks began making small items like ties, pocket squares and lapel pins, which he still does. But he wanted to make more of a difference. Because of that, it’s grown into a faith-based apparel brand. His T-shirts have sayings on them like “Coaching Is My Ministry” and “God Can.”
Faith has always been important to Burks, whose full name is Theophylieus Treyon (pronounced tree-on) Burks. Theophylieus is a Greek name from the Bible which means lover of God, or friend of God.
Christian & Ivy is something that motivates Burks to keep going. To keep working to be the best leader he can be. To help people – Burks gave an example of, if he were to wear one of his shirts at Walmart, and someone who’s having a bad day saw “God Can” it could make a difference, however big or small it may be.
And of course, it doesn’t hurt that Christian & Ivy has a nice ring to it, too.
“Every time I see the brand, I think of my kiddos,” Burks said. “I don’t coach for the wins, I don’t do this for the glory of myself or to try to climb the ladder. What I do it for is to try to help kids and develop people. To use this game of basketball to help people grow spiritually in their own faith as they move past basketball. That’s why I say coaching is my ministry.”
That ties in with what Burks does with his team on non-game-day Wednesdays during the season. He calls them “Word Wednesdays,” and they’re meant for the players to take a step back from the game. The team doesn’t get on the floor. No film session. No basketball. They just meet together as a team in a classroom and talk about life.
“We sit and talk about the pros and cons of chasing a pro career, we may talk about something in the Bible, we may pray for each other,” Burks said. “Somebody may be going through something, and we just take that moment to really try to grow and empower and encourage our guys to be more than just athletes.”
