GENEVA – After knocking off Wilber-Clatonia 57-24 Friday night in Geneva, the Class C-2 preseason No. 4-rated Fillmore Central Panthers girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday at home, 50-41, to the C-1 No. 5 Adams Central Patriots.
In the loss to Adams Central, Fillmore trailed 24-20 at halftime but fought back to cut its deficit to just one point, 31-30, at the end of the third. Adams Central owned the last eight minutes, however, outscoring the Panthers 19-11 to seal the win.
Fillmore (6-1) will compete in the Nebraska City Holiday Tournament Friday and Saturday.
