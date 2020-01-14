UTICA – Three players scored in double figures Saturday in Utica as the Class C-2 No. 8-rated Centennial Broncos defended their home court with a 51-34 win over the Raymond Central Mustangs.
Junior guard Cooper Gierhan scored a game-high 18 points and went 4 of 9 from 3-point range while hauling in four rebounds. Senior forward Caleb Horne netted 15 points with eight rebounds while sophomore Jake Bargen added 11 and three boards.
After a tight first quarter where Centennial only led 8-6, the Broncos outscored Raymond Central 18-5 in the second to take a 26-11 lead at halftime.
Raymond Central cut its deficit to 38-26 heading into the fourth, but Centennial kept its lead by netting 13 points and only allowing the Mustangs eight in the final quarter.
Freshman forward Lane Zimmer chipped in with five points for Centennial while senior post Joel Bargen added two points, three rebounds and one charge taken. Andrew Wellman also took a charge in the win.
Centennial has a big game coming up on Tuesday night in Utica as the Shelby-Rising City Huskies (8-2) visit.
