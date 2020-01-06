HENDERSON – The Class C-2 No. 8-rated Centennial Broncos boys basketball team improved to 9-1 over the weekend with wins over Heartland on Saturday and Superior on Friday.
The two wins come before Friday’s road trip to Sutton, where the Broncos will play the C-2 No. 5 Mustangs (6-2).
On Saturday against Heartland in Henderson, Centennial won 54-35 and led just 14-12 at the end of the first quarter, but the Broncos’ defense held the Huskies to only nine second-quarter points. Centennial rattled in 16 points during that second stanza to take a 30-21 edge into halftime.
Centennial controlled the second half, too, outscoring the Huskies 15-9 in the third quarter and 9-5 in the fourth to seal the win. Heartland dropped to 5-3 with the loss and will travel to Stromsburg on Saturday to play Cross County (5-3).
Against Heartland, Centennial was led offensively by senior Caleb Horne and junior Cooper Gierhan. Horne scored 21 points and went 5 of 5 from 3-point range while grabbing a team-best seven rebounds. Gierhan shot 5 of 9 from the floor and finished with 17 points. He also went 4 of 4 at the free-throw line.
Sophomore guard Michael Nisly dished out a team-high five assists. Senior forward Joel Bargen took the team’s only charge on defense while also hauling in six rebounds with three assists.
Horne lights up Superior
Horne scored 27 points to lead Centennial to a 62-43 win on Friday over a struggling Superior team, which dropped to 0-8 with the loss.
Horne was efficient from the floor, shooting 11 of 15. He also went 2 of 4 from 3-point land and 3 of 4 from the line.
Jake Bargen finished with 11 points while Gierhan added eight and Joel Bargen five. Joel Bargen also took another charge on defense and had five rebounds for head coach Cam Scholl’s team.
