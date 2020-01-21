WACO – There wasn’t much the Nebraska Lutheran Knights boys basketball team could do to slow down the Shelby-Rising City Huskies on Saturday in Waco.
Shelby erupted for 35 points in the first quarter, 21 in the second and grabbed a 56-24 halftime lead. The Class C-2 No. 9-rated Huskies went on to improve to 10-2 on the season with an 80-53 win.
Lutheran drops to 4-5 and will try to get back in the win column Tuesday night at home against Hampton (2-12).
Knights’ senior Zach Richert led Lutheran with 16 points on 8-of-14 shooting and grabbed two rebounds and two steals. Senior guard Drake Tharp scored 12 points and hit two 3s while dishing out five assists.
Lutheran’s Brian Seaberg hauled in a team-high 11 rebounds and scored six points while freshman guard Trey Richert had nine points and went 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc.
