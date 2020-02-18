SUTTON – The Class C-2 No. 4-rated Sutton Mustangs didn’t have a problem picking up its 19th win of the season on Friday night against the Fillmore Central Panthers.
Sutton won 62-22 and was led by Jacob Haight and Cade Wiseman, who scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Fillmore trailed 21-3 at the end of the first quarter and 39-7 at halftime. The Panthers were led by Brock Tatro, who had seven points. Isaiah Lauby chipped in with six points.
Fillmore Central drops to 2-19 and will travel to Hebron on Friday to play Thayer Central (5-15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.