YORK - The Crete defense bottled up the Dukes inside game on Tuesday night limiting the York offense to a perimeter game.
The Dukes had some pretty good looks at both two-point jumpers and three-pointers, but living on the edge of the arc for most of the night was not the recipe to upset the No. 1 team in Class B.
Crete pulled away from a 10-point halftime lead to run their season record to 20-0 with the 51-31 win in girls Central Conference action.
Tuesday night’s game had been originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17, but the weather forced postponement until Tuesday night.
York (15-7) struggled from the field all night long as they were just 12 of 48 over and just 4 of 23 on 3-point attempts.
Crete jumped to a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter as 5-foot 10 junior Hannah Newton put up eight of her game-high 23 points in the quarter.
Creighton University recruit Morgan Maly who scored 29 in the first meeting was held to just eight points, but chipped in with four blocked shots and a dozen rebounds.
The Cardinals used three 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a lead they would never relinquish.
York won the second quarter 12-8 and was within seven points on two occasions, but the inability to get the ball inside, or knock down key jumpers in the quarter kept the Cardinals lead at double digits.
Crete took a 35-20 lead to the third quarter and with Newton scoring 11 over the final eight minutes, the Cardinals built their lead to as many as 24 points.
The Cardinals got nine points from 5-foot 9 sophomore Brooke Deisely, all on 3-pointers. Crete was 6 of 22 from behind the arc and 16 of 37 overall.
The Cardinals outscored York at the free throw line 13-3 as they were 13 of 15 and York 3 of 3.
The rebounds were even at 25 apiece as were the turnovers at 10 for both teams.
York junior Maddie Portwine who had three fouls at the break and eventually fouled out led the Dukes with 12 points, while 5-foot 5 sophomore Destiny Shepherd finished with eight as did senior post Natalia Dick.
York will travel to Seward on Friday night to cap the regular season with the Bluejays.
York, Aurora, Northwest and Hastings will open district play next Tuesday night with the site yet to be determined.
Crete (19-0) 16 8 11 16-51
York (15-6) 2 12 6 11-31
CRT (51)-Newton 23, Weyand 2, Allen 4, Maly 8, Deisley 9, Jurgens 2, Mach 3. Totals-16-37 (6-22) 13-15 51.
YRK (31)-Shepherd 8, Portwine 12, Pohl 3, Dick 8. Totals-12-48 (4-23) 3-3 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.