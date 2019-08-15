YORK – With the start of the 2019 high school softball season less than a month away, the York News-Times will be looking ahead to the season by featuring the top 10 returning players from the four area coverage teams.
The YNT will be picking players from its coverage area, including the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and the York Dukes.
These selections are based on 2018 performances and statistics, as well as conference and all-state honors.
This is the final installment of five.
Erika Cast, Sr., Centennial, First Base
In 2018, Erica Cast was one of five Centennial Broncos softball players who played in all 38 games during the Broncos’ 27-11 season that ended with a No. 4 ranking in final Class C standings.
Cast produced numbers that places her in the elite category among players returning for the 2019 season. During her junior campaign, Cast had 30 hits in 106 official at-bats and had five extra-base hits with four doubles and one triple. She crossed the plate 26 times and drove in 23 runs.
Cast worked the count for eight walks and was successful on nine of nine stolen base attempts.
From her first base position Cast finished the season with a .959 fielding percentage, which was several points higher than the team’s .921 average.
Cast had three hits in the team’s 11-3 win over Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the Class C state tournament opener.
The Southern Nebraska Conference recognized Cast’s efforts on the field naming her to second team all-conference.
Abbey Seevers, Sr., York, Shortstop
During the York Dukes’ 22-9 campaign in 2018, then junior Abbey Seevers held down the shortstop position for the second straight season with a .918 fielding percentage.
Seevers had the fifth best average on the team with .316 and her 24 hits in 76 at-bats were also fifth best among the players. She cranked in 24 runners, and that was second best while leading the team in walks with 17.
Seevers was credited with seven doubles, one triple and one long ball. She also led the Dukes with five sacrifices and stole three bases. She crossed home plate 18 times and played in all 31 of the Dukes’ games. Her on-base slugging percentage was .901, which was third best for the Dukes.
At the end of the season, Seevers earned Central Conference honorable mention honors.