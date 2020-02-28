WILBER – A huge fourth-quarter scoring run of 27 points by the Centennial Broncos broke up a close game in the final quarter against the Tri County Trojans in the C2-2 subdistrict final at Wilber-Clatonia High School on Thursday night.
The Broncos led 28-25 heading to the final eight minutes, but went on a 27-14 tear and rolled to a 55-39 win to advance to the district final.
Centennial (20-4) is the No. 8 seed and will take on the No. 9 Dundy County-Stratton Tigers (20-4) on Monday night at Holdrege High School with a 7 p.m. tip.
On Thursday night, Centennial placed three players in double figures as sophomore Jake Bargen and junior Cooper Gierhan both scored 15 points while senior Caleb Horne chipped in with 13.
The Broncos, No. 9 in the latest Omaha World-Herald C-2 ratings, led 15-9 after one quarter and 20-15 at the break.
Tri County won the third quarter 10-8 before the Broncos put up 27 in the fourth.
Centennial was 16 of 40 from the field for 40 percent and connected on 7 of 16 shots from behind the 3-point arc. The Broncos had a strong night at the free-throw line as they hit 16 of 20.
Centennial hauled in 32 rebounds with senior Joel Bargen accounting for 11 while also leading the team in assists with four.
Tri County (17-9) 9 6 10 14 – 39
Centennial (20-4) 15 5 8 27 – 55
