WILBER – Tuesday night’s C2-2 subdistrict semifinal against the Freeman Falcons was a “rock fight” according to Centennial head coach Cam Scholl, but the Broncos were the ones that advanced to the subdistrict final with a 32-25 win at Wilber-Clatonia High School.
Centennial trailed 11-5 after the first quarter, but turned up the heat on the defensive end of the court in the second, and outscored Freeman 9-2 to take a 14-13 lead into halftime.
“We got off to a slow start. Very poor offensively,” Scholl said. “We just settled and watched the ball. But in the second quarter we got them to miss some shots.”
Freeman’s offense really got stuck in the mud to start the third. The Broncos, however, wound up scoring eight points and went into the fourth with a 22-13 edge.
“Finally in the third quarter we got into the lane and found some points,” Scholl said. “We got up by 12, which was huge because there weren’t that many possessions. We did miss some free throws down the stretch, which is unlike us, but we were able to hold on.”
The Broncos sealed the victory in the final eight minutes by holding the Falcons to 12 points. Centennial did just enough offensively, too, scoring 10.
“We knew it was going to be a rock fight with them – they’re very well-coached and do a really good job of trying to take away what you do offensively,” Scholl said.
Centennial will play Tri County, which beat Lincoln Lutheran 51-44 on Tuesday night, in the subdistrict final Thursday at 7 p.m.
Centennial beat Tri County 49-43 back on Dec. 14.
Centennial junior Cooper Gierhan led the team with 10 points while three others – Jake Bargen, Caleb Horne and Joel Bargen – all added six points. Lane Zimmer chipped in with four.
Joel Bargen hauled in nine rebounds with five assists and took the defense’s only charge.
Freeman (12-10) 11 2 0 12 – 25
Centennial (19-4) 5 9 8 10 – 32
Centennial scoring: Cooper Gierhan 10, Jake Bargen 6, Caleb Horne 6, Joel Bargen 6, Lane Zimmer 4.
