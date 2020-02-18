MALCOLM – The Centennial Broncos boys basketball team improved to 17-4 after two weekend wins on the road.
Centennial traveled to Malcolm on Saturday night and won 56-40 behind 26 points and six 3s from Caleb Horne. A day before that on Friday, the Broncos picked up a 44-35 victory in Louisville.
Centennial, which is No. 9 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings, is off until Friday when it travels to Wilber to play Wilber-Clatonia (15-7).
In the win over Malcolm, Horne had five rebounds and two assists to go with his game-high 26 points. He was extremely efficient from behind the arc, hitting six of his seven 3s. Jake Bargen chipped in with 14 points.
Joel Bargen had six rebounds and six assists in the win. Lane Zimmer also had six rebounds.
In the win over Louisville, three players scored in double figures, including Jake Bargen (17 points), Horne (14) and Cooper Gierhan (11).
Joel Bargen had four rebounds and four assists against Louisville.
