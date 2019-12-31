MALCOLM – For the first 16 minutes of Saturday night’s Malcolm Booster Club boys championship game, the Centennial Broncos were in control and led the Oakland-Craig Knights 26-17 at the break.
Then the Broncos’ offense stalled, and the Knights took advantage as they rolled to the 43-29 win with a 26-3 second-half run over the Class C-2 No. 3 Broncos in action on 112th Street at Malcolm High School.
Both the Knights and Broncos earned their championship tickets as Oakland-Craig defeated Wilber-Clatonia and Centennial defeated the host Malcolm Clippers on Friday.
How bad was the Broncos second half?
They were 0 of 15 from the field, which included 0 for 5 from 3-point range. The Broncos came into the fourth quarter trailing just 30-28, but turned the ball over 12 times in the fourth, and their only points of the entire second half was two free throws from senior Caleb Horne in the third, and a single counter from freshman Lane Zimmer in the fourth.
Centennial’s defense had held the Knights to 6 of 23 shooting from the field in the first half, but Oakland-Craig was 10 of 20 in the second half, and that included three treys that helped the Knights get some fourth-quarter separation on the scoreboard.
With just under four minutes to play in the game, the Broncos were well within striking distance as they trailed 34-29.
A 3-pointer from Gunnar Ray, who led the C-2 No. 9 Knights in scoring with 11, made it 37-29.
On the next four Bronco trips down the court, they threw the ball away three times as the Knights’ pressure caused problems.
Centennial led at the first break, 10-6, and was on top by nine at the intermission.
The Knights had made a run to trim the Broncos’ lead to 19-17, but junior Cooper Gierhan, who scored all eight of his points in the second quarter, and freshman Lane Zimmer had four of his team-high nine points in the quarter.
Centennial (7-1) closed the half on a 7-0 run to lead comfortably at the break.
In the loss, the Broncos were 8 of 37 from the field and 2 of 11 from behind the 3-point arc. The Broncos were 11 of 17 from the free-throw line.
Along with Ray’s 11, Coulter Thiele added 10 points and Carson Thomsen was charted with nine.
The Knights were 16 of 43 overall, and that included 7 of 19 from behind the 3-point arc. They connected on 4 of 7 free throws.
The Broncos dominated the glass 35-21, but had 22 turnovers to 12 for the Knights.
“First half we had the tempo where we wanted it, took care of the ball for the most part, and got good shots. Second half, they cranked up the pressure, and we didn’t handle it well. We had 16 turnovers, and only took 14 shots in the second half, which isn’t a recipe for success,” commented Centennial head coach Cameron Scholl.“Having said that, we defended and rebounded well enough to keep ourselves in the game even down the stretch. Along with the 24 turnovers we only shot percent. Against a team like Oakland Craig you can’t do that and expect to win.”
Centennial will host Superior on Friday.
Oakland-Craig (8-2)
6 11 13 13 – 43
Centennial (7-1)
10 16 2 1 – 29
O-C (43): Ray 11, C. Thomsen 7, Ca. Thomsen 9, Lindquist 2, Thiele 10, Seagren 4. Totals-16-43 (7-19) 4-7 43.
CEN (29): Maj Nisly 2, Jake Bargen 5, Gierhan 8, Horne 5, Zimmer 9. Totals-8-37 (2-11) 11-17 29.
Centennial 57, Malcolm 45
Gierhan scored a game-high 17 points and sophomore Jake Bargen added 11 as the Broncos advanced to the championship game on Friday night.
Centennial led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter and 28-20 at the break.
The Broncos put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 15-7 run. Malcolm was able to get back within a dozen with an 18-14 scoring advantage in the fourth.
The Clippers were led by Jaydin Little with 11 and Maclain Beach with nine.
