GENEVA – After a 10-day layoff, the Class C-2 No. 10-rated Centennial Broncos boys basketball team might have been kicking off some rust in its first game back Tuesday night in Geneva against the Fillmore Central Panthers, who entered the game 1-14.
Fillmore played well on its home court, and led Centennial 11-10 at the end of the opening quarter, then outscored Centennial 10-3 in the second to take a 21-13 edge at halftime.
But Centennial woke up in the second half and owned the final two quarters, outscoring the Panthers 31-17 to seal its 44-38 come-from-behind victory.
Senior Caleb Horne led the Broncos with 15 points while junior Cooper Gierhan added 12. Three Centennial players – sophomore Jake Bargen, senior Joel Bargen and freshman Lane Zimmer – all chipped in with four points while freshman Maj Nisly had three and sophomore Michael Nisly two.
Centennial improves to 12-3 on the season and will host Thayer Central (3-10) on Friday night in Utica.
The Broncos are the No. 2 seed of the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament, which is Feb. 3-8. They will play the winner of No. 7 Fairbury and No. 10 David City on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Utica.
Fillmore drops to 1-15 and will travel to Gibbon (10-7) on Friday night.
