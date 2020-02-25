WILBER – The Centennial Broncos led the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines at the half, 21-18, but that advantage disappeared behind a 17-10 Wolverines’ scoring run in the third quarter.
Centennial (18-4) took the lead back in the fourth, however, and went on to post a tight 40-39 win in boys Southern Nebraska Conference regular-season finale action.
Both teams knocked down 17 field goals in the game with the Broncos’ makes coming on 47 attempts while the hosts took 45.
Wilber-Clatonia (15-8) was 4 of 19 from 3-point range and the Broncos 3 of 13.
Only a total of eight free throws were put up in the game as the Centennial boys were 3 of 6 and the Wolverines just 1 of 2.
Centennial was paced in scoring by Cooper Gierhan with 11 points. Jake Bargen added 10 and Caleb Horne eight.
Wilber-Clatonia was led by Bradyn Whittington with a game-high 14. Luke Sykes had seven.
Centennial (18-4) is the No. 1 seed in the C2-2 subdistrict, which gets underway Tuesday right back at Wilber-Clatonia High School.
Centennial will take on the Freeman Falcons at 6 p.m., with Lincoln Lutheran and Tri County on the other side of the bracket to follow.
Centennial (18-4)
11 10 10 9 – 40
Wilber-Clatonia (15-8)
8 10 17 4 – 39
