LINCOLN — In their third contest against the Sutton Mustangs on Thursday night in a first-round game of the Class C-2 state tournament at Lincoln Southeast High School, the Centennial Broncos did something they hadn’t done in their first two tries — hold a lead after three quarters.
In a game with plenty of defense and not much offense, Centennial held a 29-25 edge heading into the final quarter against its Southern Nebraska Conference foe. But the Broncos couldn’t hold on to that lead in the last eight minutes as the Mustangs forced overtime and eventually pulled away in the extra period to advance to the semifinals with a 55-48 win.
“Sometimes things don’t go your way,” Centennial head coach Cam Scholl said after the game.
Sutton almost won the game in regulation, but two misses at the free-throw line by Cade Wiseman with .4 seconds left sent the game into overtime tied at 41.
In the pivotal fourth quarter, things especially went south for the Broncos at the free-throw line. Centennial went 6 of 12 from the line — those missed opportunities helped keep Sutton around. The Mustangs chipped away at their deficit by using the post presence of 6-foot-4 junior Tyler Baldwin, who scored all 14 of his points in the second half. Ten of Baldwin’s points came in the fourth, including the game-tying bucket with 41 seconds left.
“They do a lot of things with their guards that give him easy opportunities,” Scholl said of Baldwin. “He’s good enough and he’s big enough to take advantage of them. With our young guys, we maybe didn’t get to the help side and attack the lobs as well as maybe we could have if we would’ve had Jake (Bargen) in there. But he’s a load, he does a good job, he knows his role and finishes around the basket.”
After scoring 13 of his team’s 24 points in the first half, Bargen, a strong 6-2 guard, rolled his right ankle badly after stepping on the foot of Sutton’s Quenton Jones early in the third. Bargen needed help from a trainer getting off the court and sat on the bench the rest of the game.
Bargen doesn’t only provide offense for Centennial — his defense is just as important, Scholl said.
“He’s one of our best defenders and has held a lot of really good players underneath their average,” Scholl said. “We stuck him on the Haight kid (Jacob) when Wiseman didn’t start and he did a really good job on him. He’s a really good all-around player for just a sophomore. Not having him out there was a pretty big part of this.”
Sutton owned the court in the overtime as it went on an 8-0 run to start thanks to 3-point makes from Wiseman and Jones and two free throws from Colton Haight. Colton went 4-for-4 down the stretch in the extra period to help seal the win.
Centennial ends its season at 21-5 while Sutton will take on undefeated Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (27-0) at 8:45 p.m. Friday at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
Centennial (21-5) 8 16 5 12 7 — 48
Sutton (24-2) 10 7 8 16 14 — 55
Centennial scoring: Cooper Gierhan 13, Jake Bargen 13, Caleb Horne 10, Lane Zimmer 4, Joel Bargen 4, Maj Nisly 4.
Sutton scoring: Dawson Nunnenkamp 6, Jacob Haight 12, Quenton Jones 7, Colton Haight 8, Cade Wiseman 6, Tyler Baldwin 14, Eli Skalka 2.
