UTICA – The Class C-2 No. 9-rated Centennial Broncos boys basketball team will be riding a three-game win streak into the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament this week after improving to 13-3 this season with a 39-20 victory over the Thayer Central Titans on Friday in Utica.
Both Caleb Horne and Cooper Gierhan led Centennial with 13 points while Jake Bargen added six and Lane Zimmer five. Levi Zimmer chipped in with two points.
Lane Zimmer owned the boards in the win with 14 rebounds while Joel Bargen hauled down seven.
After a close opening eight minutes where Centennial led just 11-9, the Broncos’ defense stepped up and held Thayer Central to only two points to give the Broncos a 24-11 halftime edge. Centennial held the Titans, who dropped to 4-12, to nine points in the second half.
Centennial is the No. 2 seed of the SNC tournament and will host No. 7 Fairbury in a quarterfinal in Utica at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.
