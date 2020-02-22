MALCOLM – The Centennial girls basketball team has weathered the adversity that has been thrown its way this season.
The team started without injured junior starter Asia Nisly, and a few weeks ago lost leading scorer Kate Hirschfeld to a wrist injury.
So the team has taken on a little bit of a new identity: a defensive juggernaut that’s only allowing 25.6 points per game. The Broncos are 5-1 since losing Hirschfeld, including Thursday night’s 32-21 win over the Bishop Neumann Cavaliers that clinched Centennial a spot in the C2-3 district finals.
The Broncos have had to find their defensive niche since the loss of Hirschfeld came with a steep price to the Centennial offense – she averaged almost 14 points per game.
On Thursday, the Broncos led 8-5 at the end of the first quarter and maintained that three-point edge heading into the break.
The lead was five points, 20-15, as the two teams entered the final quarter and the Broncos went on a 12-6 run to put the game in the books.
Seniors Hunter Hartshorn and Kaitlyn Fehlhafer led the team in scoring with 12 and nine points, respectively. Hartshorn also had six rebounds and two steals.
Centennial was 9 of 30 from the field for 30 percent and just 3 of 18 on 3-point shots for 17 percent. The Broncos were solid at the charity stripe, hitting 11 of 15 chances.
Centennial (16-8) will take on Hastings St. Cecilia in the C2-3 district final next Friday night at 7 p.m. in Aurora.
