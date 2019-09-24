SUTTON – The Centennial Broncos football team was in a battle with the Class C-2 No. 5 Sutton Mustangs on Friday night in Sutton, but came out on the losing end, 43-35.
Centennial led 14-6 after the first quarter but Sutton outscored the Broncos 15-0 in the second to take a 21-14 edge at halftime. The two teams went back and forth in the third, both scoring a couple touchdowns, but it was Sutton that ultimately did enough to earn the eight-point win.
Centennial outgained Sutton in total yards, 469-409, and racked up 262 rushing yards and 207 passing.
Running back Davon Brees led Centennial on the ground with 216 rushing yards and three touchdowns while also recording a team-high 13 tackles. Quarterback Cooper Gierhan rushed for 46 yards and two scores while completing 11 of 13 passes for 207 yards. Caleb Horne was the top receiver for the Broncos with four catches for 59 yards. Jayden Hartshorn was second on the team in tackles with 10.
Centennial drops to 2-2 while Sutton stays undefeated at 4-0. The Broncos will travel to David City on Friday to play C-2 No. 3 Aquinas Catholic (3-1).
