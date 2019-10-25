YORK – The York Dukes came within two wins of making the 2019 state softball tournament and the Centennial Broncos ended their year with a 24-10 mark and recognition as the No. 10 team in Class C by the Omaha World-Herald.
The Dukes finished with a record of 15-13 while the Polk County Slammers were 12-19. The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers concluded their season with a record of 9-23.
Two area coaches also coached in their final games
Batting Average (Top 5)
1. Sadie Sunday SO. Polk County .506
2. Josie Noble SO. Polk County .482
3. Alexis Linder SR. York .448
4. Daylee Dey JR. Centennial .426
5. Chaylee Tonniges SR. Centennial .412
RBIs (Top 5)
1. Erica Cast SR. Centennial 38
2. Meaghan Rowe JR. York 31
Chaylee Tonniges SR. Centennial 31
Asia Nisly JR. Centennial 31
5. Abbey Seevers SR. York 30
Kelsi Gaston SO. FC/EM/F 30
Home Runs
1. Asia Nisly JR. Centennial 6
Hunter Hartshorn SR. Centennial 6
3. Daylee Dey JR. Centennial 4
4. Alexis Linder SR. York 3
Josie Noble SO. Polk County 3
Abbey Seevers SR. York 3
Lauryn Haggadone FR. York 3
Runs Scored
1. Asia Nisly JR. Centennial 40
2. Daylee Dey JR. Centennial 39
3. Chaylee Tonniges SR. Centennial 37
4. Alexis Linder SR. York 34
Josie Noble SO. Polk County 34
Stolen Bases
1. Daylee Dey JR. Centennial 24
2. Chaylee Tonniges SR. Centennial 19
Jillian Bailey JR. Centennial 19
4. Asia Nisly JR. Centennial 16
5. Kayleigh Pinney SO. Polk County 14
Josie Noble SO. Polk County 14
Pitching Stats Wins
1. Lauryn Haggadone FR. York 14
2. Kailey Ziegler JR. Centennial 9
Jacy Schlueter SR. FC/EM/F 9
Strikeouts
1. Jacy Schlueter SR. FC/EM/F 127
2. Lauryn Haggadone FR. York 89
3. Taylor Carlson JR. Polk County 53
Innings Pitched
1. Jacy Schlueter SR. FC/EM/F 147.1
2. Christina Rystrom SO. Polk County 123
3. Lauryn Haggadone FR. York 116
ERA
1. Daylee Dey JR. Centennial 2.75
2. Erica Cast SR. Centennial 3.51
3. Kailey Ziegler JR. Centennial 3.65
at their respective schools as York’s Danyel Seevers called it quits after 12 years and Jake Polk took announced that he was stepping down as Centennial’s head coach.
We also said goodbye to many seniors who played in their final games for their respective schools.
Here are the final numbers and leaders from the four area coverage schools:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.