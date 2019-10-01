CENTRAL CITY – A cold, wet and “lackadaisical” start to the Central City Invite on Saturday ended up gold for the Centennial Broncos softball team.
After a 7-5 win over the Columbus Lakeview Vikings, the Broncos sent the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers to the third place game with a 7-1 win.
In the championship, the Broncos never let the hot Central City bats get started as they shut out the hosts, 12-0, in just three innings. The Central City Bison had won their first two games by a combined score of 39-2.
FC/EM/F had opened the day with a 10-0 four-inning win over David City Aquinas, and after dropping their second round game to Centennial, the Panthers came up short in the third place game with O’Neill by the score of 5-1.
Centennial 12, Central City 0
Both teams went scoreless through the first, but Centennial put up four runs in the second and eight more in the third to end the game early.
Both Erika Cast, who also picked up the win in the circle, and Daylee Dey led the nine-hit attack with two hits each. Cast also drove in a team-high three runs while Dey had a double and two runs batted in.
The Broncos also got a home run off the bat of Hunter Hartshorn, her fifth and the team’s 24th of the year.
Cast worked three innings and struck out two batters while allowing just two hits.
“We didn’t play very well the first two games, but accepted the wins as they helped us advance in the tournament. It was awesome to see us play well against a nice Central City team who had put up 39 runs in their first two games of the tournament,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “Erika kept their hitters off balance and our defense was stout.”
Centennial improved to 20-8 with the win and currently holds the No. 5 spot in the latest Omaha World-Herald softball ratings.
Centennial 7, FC/EM/F 1
The Broncos led the Panthers 3-1 as they came to bat in the bottom of the fifth and scored four runs to end the game when the time ran out.
Offensively Centennial was led by Chaylee Tonniges, who was 3 for 3 at the plate with three runs scored and two doubles.
Hartshorn was 2 for 3 with a triple and three runs batted in while Aurora Junge was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
The Panthers had three hits in the game, with two of them belonging to Kayla Geiger and one to Kelsi Gaston, who also drove in FC/EM/F’s only run.
Both pitchers had nice outings as Dey went five, allowed three hits and struck out eight. For the Panthers, Jacy Schlueter, who picked up the 10-0 win over Aquinas, gave up nine hits and she recorded five strikeouts.
FC/EM/F 10, Aquinas 0
A seven-run third broke open a 3-0 game and Schlueter only gave up four hits in the shutout of the Monarchs.
Both Caitlin Sharkey and Schlueter led the offense with two hits each.
Schlueter had a pair of doubles and drove in a run, while Sharkey was 2 for 2 with two runs batted in.
“I was encouraged with how we played after having a full week of practice. We are still a bit short-handed with some key players out but we have girls responding well to our adversity,” FC/EM/F head coach Aaron Lauby said. “Georgia Meyer really did a nice job catching, we have underclassmen playing key defensive positions that are really stepping up and getting valuable experience. I’m encouraged with our progress, and now the question is how good can we get within the next couple of weeks.”
Centennial 7, Lakeview 5
Back on Aug. 29 in Columbus, the Broncos defeated the Vikings 17-2.
On Saturday, Lakeview put up a fight as it scored three times in the top of the sixth to trim the Centennial lead to 7-5, but the game ended due to the time limit.
Lakeview ended up out hitting the Broncos 7-5, but 11 stolen bases, four from Sydney Kinnett, and three from Dey kept the Broncos with runners in scoring position all night long.
Dey led the offense with two hits and three runs batted in while Kailey Ziegler picked up the win in the circle with six innings pitched, seven hits, five runs and four Ks.
“We hit the ball hard and all over the field, but Lakeview played solid defense against us. We made some defensive mistakes and they had some nice hits to keep the game interesting, but our defense tightened up and finished the game which was good to see,” Polk said. “We hope to carry over the momentum from winning this tournament into an important triangular on Tuesday with Southern and Cozad and then our conference tournament next weekend.”
FC/EM/F (7-19) is in action Monday night at Adams Central and tonight at Milford. Centennial (20-8) hosts Southern/Diller-Odell and Cozad in triangular action on Tuesday.
On Saturday the Panthers and Broncos will hook up in first round action of the Southern Nebraska tournament in Fairbury at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.