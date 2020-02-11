UTICA – The Centennial Broncos, without their junior leader Kate Hirschfeld who suffered a season-ending wrist injury in their loss last week at Fillmore Central, could not find enough offense in their consolation game with the Fairbury Jeffs on Saturday in Utica.
The Broncos took a 20-14 lead at the half, but scored just nine second-half points as they dropped the 36-29 decision.
Centennial head coach Jake Polk said his team knew it needed more offensive production, but Fairbury did a good job covering the Bronco shooters.
“We shot the ball well from the outside in the first half, taking a 20-14 lead into halftime with five threes,” Polk said. “We knew we needed to get more production from the post and with penetration, but we couldn’t find that consistently in the second half. Fairbury did a great job of covering our shooters in the second half and when we did get looks, we didn’t knock them down.
“We struggled to score in the third quarter until Hunter Hartshorn made some free throws in the waning moments of the quarter. Throughout the game, we gave up some easy cherry-pick buckets by not getting back on defense.”
Centennial was led in scoring by Kierra Green with nine points while Hartshorn added eight. Working the post area was senior Kaitlyn Fehlhafer with seven points and a team-high four rebounds.
The Broncos were just 9 of 34 from the field and 5of 23 on 3-point shots. Centennial was 6 of 10 at the free-throw line.
Fairbury was paced in scoring by Sara Huss with 12 and Cora DeBoer with 10.
The Jeffs finished 12 of 34 from the field overall, which included missing all eight 3-point attempts. Fairbury was 12 of 17 at the line.
Fairbury held a 27-17 advantage on the boards.
“We need to work on our defensive transition and offensive penetration and post game in order to be competitive these next few weeks,” Polk said.
The Broncos host Yutan on Tuesday night.
