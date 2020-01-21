CENTRAL CITY – Central City senior Gabrielle Moser fired in a game-high 24 points and junior Taryn Wagner added 14 as the Central City Bison got past the Centennial Broncos in girls non-conference play on Saturday, 61-53.
Moser came in averaging 20 points per game and Wagner 10.7. That was enough to offset the 19-point effort of Centennial’s Hunter Hartshorn and junior Kate Hirschfeld, who put in 16.
The Broncos (9-5) led 21-19 after a high-scoring first quarter, but could not maintain the advantage as the Bison took a 36-33 halftime lead with a 17-12 second-quarter run.
Both teams put up 13 in the third and the Central City girls protected their lead with a 12-7 fourth-quarter scoring advantage.
No shooting stats were available for the Bison, who improved to 5-9 with the win.
Centennial finished 19 of 51 from the field for 37 percent and 5 of 18 behind the 3-point arc.
Centennial was 10 of 20 at the free-throw line.
Along with her 16 points, Hirschfeld led the team with eight rebounds while both Daylee Dey and Kaitlyn Fehlhafer had four assists each.
Centennial will be at Wilber-Clatonia today at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.