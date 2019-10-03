DEWITT – After Tuesday night’s sweep of the Tri County Trojans, the Centennial Broncos volleyball team has won eight of its last nine matches and is 13-7 on the season.
Centennial won the match via scores of 25-15, 25-14, 25-12. The Broncos hammered 40 kills in the victory, led by Katie Fehlhafer, who led everyone with 17. Kate Hirschfeld, who was a terror at the service line with a match-high seven aces, was right behind Fehlhafer with 13 kills while Jaycee Stuhr chipped in with six. Kiley Rathjen connected on four aces as well.
Defensively, Hirschfeld led the team in digs, too, with 11. Lexus Prochaska and Ascha Utter both got under eight.
Centennial will travel to Hebron on Thursday to play Class C-2 No. 4-rated Thayer Central (17-4).
