UTICA – The Class C-2 No. 8 Centennial Broncos got off to a fast start and never looked back at home against Nebraska Christian on Saturday.
Centennial (2-0) raced to a 15-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 32-12 at the half.
Two Broncos finished in double figures as junior Kate Hirschfeld had 15 points on 6 of 11 from the field and 3 of 7 at the charity stripe.
Senior Hunter Hartshorn followed up her 17-point effort at David City on Thursday with 10 points, which included 2 of 3 from behind the arc.
“We were very efficient in this game as we took great care of the ball and knocked down our open looks. All 14 girls suited up for varsity got into the game and our starters rested for the last quarter and a half,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “I was really pleased with how unselfish we played offensively. We didn’t settle for poor shots and we played like a team throughout. Our outside shooting is off to a great start this season with 15 made three-pointers in two games. While we still have kinks to work out, that’s expected, but we are excited to be 2-0 and look forward to what next week brings.”
The Broncos were 22 of 45 from the field for 49 percent and 7 of 15 on 3-pointers for 47 percent. Centennial went 7 of 11 at the free-throw line.
The Broncos picked up 17 rebounds with Hirschfeld leading the way with seven and Jaycee Stuhr chipping in with five.
Centennial is back in action on Thursday night when Sandy Creek is in town for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
