WILBER – While the weather outside on Tuesday night in Wilber was on the verge of taking a nasty turn for the worse, the Centennial Broncos girls basketball team fired up the Broncos crowd with a school-record 10 3-pointers.
Centennial improved to 10-5 on the year as it scored 41 points over the middle two quarters and blasted the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines 56-12 in Southern Nebraska Conference action.
Centennial was 22 of 46 overall from the field and 10 of 26 from behind the 3-point arc.
The Broncos were led in scoring by senior Erika Cast with 14 points – she was 4 of 7 on 3-point shots. Adding 12 points was junior Kate Hirschfeld.
Junior Kierra Green and senior Hunter Hartshorn both finished the game with 11 points apiece and both were 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc.
On the glass the Broncos picked up 19 rebounds with Hirschfeld and Hartshorn leading the way with three each.
Centennial was 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.
“It was a great team effort in our victory at Wilber-Clatonia. It was awesome to see some outside shots fall,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “Erika Cast, Kierra Green and Hunter Hartshorn combined for a school record 10 threes in the game. The previous record was nine, set in 2017-18. Along with the hot outside shooting, it was great to see our defensive pressure improve from prior games.”
Centennial’s defense forced 18 steals in the game. Leading the way was Hirschfeld with seven steals.
“Forcing turnovers and getting points in transition is important to our style of play, and I thought the girls did a good job of doing just that,” Polk said. “Kate Hirschfeld’s 12 points and seven steals are a little overshadowed by the Splash Triplets (Cast, Green and Hartshorn).”
No scoring or stats were available for the Wolverines, who dropped to 3-11.
Centennial is off until next Tuesday when it travels to Geneva to play Class C-2 No. 10 Fillmore Central.
“We look forward to a few days off and then a big matchup on the road with Fillmore Central on Tuesday,” Polk said.
Centennial (10-5)
10 21 20 5 – 56
Wilber-Clatonia (3-11)
3 2 1 6 – 12
