LOUISVILLE – After losing junior floor general Kate Hirschfeld to a wrist injury about 10 days ago and picking up a big win over Yutan on Tuesday night in overtime, the Centennial Broncos girls basketball team was looking for another confidence-building win as it prepared for the subdistrict tournament.
Centennial (14-8) went on the road and held off the Louisville Lions, 37-32, on Friday night as senior Hunter Hartshorn scored 17 game-high points.
The Broncos will head to the C2-6 subdistrict at Malcolm as the No. 2 seed and will face David City Aquinas at 7:45 p.m. tonight.
Centennial led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter and 20-14 at the half. The Lions trimmed one point off the Broncos’ lead by winning the third quarter 6-5, but Centennial and Louisville both scored 12 points in the fourth to keep the Centennial lead at five when the final buzzer sounded.
“It was an important win to get in Louisville on Friday night. It was our last regular season game and just our third game without Kate Hirschfeld,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “We were able to get a win against Yutan on Tuesday, but the girls needed more confidence in knowing that they could string some wins together without Kate. Getting the win at Louisville may have done just that.”
The Broncos got six points from junior Kierra Green, who was 2 for 5 on 3-point shots. They connected on 10 of 38 field goal attempts which included 3 of 12 on 3-pointers.
Centennial was 14 of 23 at the foul line.
Louisville was led by Mckenzie Norris and Lauren Votta with eight points while Faye Jacobson had six and led all players with 10 rebounds.
Louisville out rebounded the Broncos 34-27 as Kaitlyn Fehlhafer had seven for Centennial.
“We are feeling great going into subdistricts and as coaches, we are happy about the new team chemistry,” Polk said. “Kate rarely came off the floor, so now playing with her never on the floor has been an adjustment, but our seniors have done a great job of taking over and leading with their voices and with their play.”
