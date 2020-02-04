UTICA — The Sandy Creek Cougars turned the ball over on four of their first five possessions down the court, and when they looked up at the scoreboard they found themselves in an early hole against the Centennial Broncos Monday night in a Southern Nebraska Conference tournament girls basketball game in Utica.
Centennial’s defense forced eight first-quarter turnovers, and its offense turned them into nine points as the Broncos built a 15-2 lead after the first quarter.
It didn’t get any better for the Cougars, who were looking for their third win of the season in the first round of the SNC tournament as the Broncos rolled to a 50-17 win.
The victory sets up a rematch as the Broncos will hit the road tonight to take on the No. 3 seed Fillmore Central Panthers at 7 p.m. in Geneva.
Last Tuesday night the Broncos led the Class C-2 No. 9 Panthers 30-25 at the break in regular season action, but had a rough third quarter and dropped the contest 65-53.
On Monday the Centennial girls, who improved to 12-6 with the win, were never threatened as the Cougar turnovers and a poor shooting night from the field were two factors that Sandy Creek could not overcome.
Sandy Creek only managed two points in the third and that came inside a minute to play in the quarter.
Centennial led 39-13 heading to the fourth and closed out the Cougars with a lot of bench players seeing in action over the final eight minutes.
Centennial was led in scoring by Kate Hirschfeld, who scored all but two of her 10 points in the first half. Picking up eight points was Kiley Rathjen and finishing with seven was Hunter Hartshorn.
The Broncos were 17 of 40 from the floor overall, which included 3 of 15 on 3-point attempts. Centennial did cash in on 13 of 20 free throws.
Sandy Creek was led by junior Jayden Claycamp, who came in averaging 16 per game but was held to eight points on Monday. Nobody else had more than two points for the Cougars.
From the field, Sandy Creek limped home with just 6 of 28 shots falling and it missed all five of its 3-point attempts.
The Cougars were 5 of 8 at the charity stripe.
Sandy Creek did out-rebound the hosts 26-21, but gave it all back in turnovers with 27 to just eight for the Broncos.
Sandy Creek (2-15)
2 9 2 4 — 17
Centennial (11-6)
15 13 11 11 — 50
SC (17)-K. Tripe 2, C. Tripe 2, Rempe 2, Hatch 2, Claycamp 8, Dane 1. Totals- 6-28 (0-5) 5-8 17.
CEN (50)-Hirschfeld 10, Kinnett 2, Cast 5, Dey 3, Fehlhafer 4, Hartshorn 7, Utter 1, Rathjen 8, Stuhr 4, Heidtbrink 4, Ziegler 2. Totals-17-40 (3-15) 13-20 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.