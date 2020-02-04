UTICA – The Centennial Broncos girls’ basketball team built a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter Friday in Utica.
Thayer Central made a run at the Broncos, however, as it outscored them in the fourth 15-10, but it was too little and too late as Centennial improved to 11-6 with the 45-40 win over the Titans.
“We had a really nice start to the game offensively. Our offense was flowing well and we were finishing at the hoop and knocked down a couple outside shots,” Broncos’ head coach Jake Polk said. “Defensively we gave up some easy stuff and put them to the free-throw line too much in the early going. Throughout the game, we turned the ball over way too much and needed to value it better, especially after getting an offensive rebound or in transition. We will need to clean some stuff up if we want to make a deep run in the conference tournament this coming week.”
The Broncos jumped on top with a 17-12 first-quarter scoring run, but the Titans slowed down the Centennial offense and held it to just seven second-quarter points which cut the Bronco lead to 24-21 at the break.
Centennial grew the lead to double digits with an 11-4 scoring advantage in the third.
Leading the scoring for Centennial was senior Hunter Hartshorn with 17 points on 6 of 13 from the field, which included 1 of 6 on 3-pointers.
Kate Hirschfeld added 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting. She also hauled in 10 rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked three shots.
The Broncos were 17 of 40 from the field, but just 3 of 14 on 3s and 8 of 13 at the foul stripe.
Both teams are in action this week at the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament.
Centennial (11-6)
17 7 11 10 – 45
Thayer Central (10-6)
12 7 4 15 – 40
