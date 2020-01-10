SUTTON, Neb. — The Centennial Broncos girls basketball team knew what it was going up against Friday night with a road trip to visit the Sutton Fillies.
Coming into the game, the Phillies had a sub-.500 record of 5-6. But just looking at its record wouldn’t tell an accurate story of Sutton, which had to navigate an extremely difficult December schedule to start the year. Of its eight opponents in the opening month, six are currently rated in the Omaha World-Herald.
Centennial head coach Jake Polk knew his team was likely in for a Friday night fight. That’s exactly what the Broncos got.
Centennial trailed 42-41 to start the fourth quarter. The final eight minutes were an intense back-and-forth affair, but it was one that the Broncos lost, 54-53, after Hunter Hartshorn’s last-second shot in the lane didn’t fall.
Centennial drops to 7-4 with the defeat and will try to get back in the winning column Saturday at home in Utica against a struggling Raymond Central (1-9) squad.
Erika Cast led the Broncos with 18 points and provided a perimeter shooting presence with four 3s in the game.
After scoring just four points in the first half, Hartshorn came alive in the second to help her team. The senior guard, who averaged 9.7 points coming into the contest, scored nine second-half points on Friday, including four free throws in the final stanza that helped give the Broncos multiple chances late in the game.
The final four minutes of the game turned into a free-throw shooting contest. Centennial went just 5 of 12 during that stretch while Sutton went 10 of 16 from the line. For the game, Centennial made only 8 of 22.
“On the season we’re a 60-percent free-throw shooting team, so when you shoot and miss 14 of them, and I don’t know how many of them are front ends of one-and-ones, it’s tough to beat teams in their place when they match your physicality,” Polk said. “Sutton’s a good team, so you have to give them credit, but they just got us on a tough night at the line.”
Sutton took advantage of Centennial fouls in the first half and was in the bonus midway through the second quarter. The Fillies went 6 of 11 in the first half while the Broncos went only 2 of 5.
After trailing the entire first half, Sutton wound up taking a 26-21 lead with 1:49 left before halftime thanks to four points from Kylie Baumert and a 3 from Xytlaly Bautista. Baumert scored seven of her nine first-half points in the second.
Centennial (7-4) 16 10 15 12 — 53
At Sutton (6-6) 13 13 16 12 — 54
Centennial scoring: Erika Cast 18, Hunter Hartshorn 13, Katie Fehlhafer 8, Kate Hirschfeld 8, Jaycee Stuhr 6.
Sutton scoring: Kylie Baumert 19, Xytlaly Bautista 18, Julia George 9, Kate Griess 3, Dayvie Perrien 3, Lydia Rogers 2.
