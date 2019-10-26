MILFORD – With two wins over Fairbury and Sutton on Thursday night in Milford, the Centennial Broncos finished fifth in the Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball tournament.
Centennial beat Fairbury 2-0 behind scores of 25-21, 25-12 and handled Sutton 2-1 with marks of 25-11, 24-26, 25-13.
Centennial heads into the C2-6 subdistrict at Wahoo Public High School with a record of 21-11. The Broncos will play the Cross County Cougars (22-8) in a semifinal Monday night at 6:30 p.m. Centennial beat Cross County 3-1 at home in Utica back on Oct. 8.
David City Aquinas (11-18) will play Shelby-Rising City (11-17) Monday at 5 p.m. The winner of that match will advance to the other semifinal to play the top seed of the subdistrict, Wahoo Bishop Neumann (21-9).
Superior won the SNC championship for the third straight season. Behind Nebraska volleyball commit Kalynn Meyer, the Wildcats swept Milford 28-26, 25-23, 25-14.
Centennial 2, Fairbury 0
The Broncos recorded 22 kills in the win over the Jeffs and were led by junior Kate Hirschfeld, who had 11. Jaycee Stuhr chipped in with four kills while three others – Katie Fehlhafer, Ascha Utter and Kiley Rathjen – each had two. Rathjen also dished out a team-best 15 assists.
Lexus Prochaska got under the most digs with five.
Centennial 2, Sutton 1
Fehlhafer and Hirschfeld were thorns in the side of the Fillies all match long as they smacked 16 and 11 kills, respectively. Stuhr added six kills while Rathjen recorded 28 set assists.
The Broncos had success at the service line, too, as Hirschfeld connected on six aces while Rathjen had five.
Hirschfeld also led the defense with 10 digs while Prochaska had eight. Fehlhafer had a nice night at the net defensively as she had a team-high three blocks in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.