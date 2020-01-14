UTICA – After a tough loss on Friday night at Sutton, the Centennial girls basketball team didn’t have a lot of time to mull over the loss as it was back on the court early Saturday afternoon with Raymond Central in town.
Centennial used a 23-5 first-quarter run to put the game on ice early and cruised to the non-conference 67-32 win over the visiting Mustangs.
The Broncos were led in scoring by junior Kate Hirschfeld with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field, while Erika Cast added nine. Both Kierra Green and Daylee Dey chipped in with eight points. Centennial had 12 girls with numbers behind their name in the scorebook.
Raymond Central (1-11) was led in scoring by Katherine Sydik with eight points. Katelyn Komenda had six.
Centennial was 26 of 51 from the field for 51 percent and 4 of 11 from behind the 3-point arc. The Broncos cashed in 11 of 23 at the free-throw line for under 50 percent.
The Mustangs struggled in all aspects of shooting the ball as they were 11 of 47 from the field, including 5 of 21 on 3-point shots. Just five of 16 free throw attempts found the mark.
Centennial outrebounded Raymond Central 39-24 with Hirschfeld leading the Broncos with nine and Abbie Hudson pacing the Mustangs with six.
“After a tough loss at Sutton the night before, it was great to get back on the floor against Raymond Central the next day,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “I was pleased with the attention, energy and effort that our team brought to the court against Raymond Central. We were sloppy at times with the ball and didn’t rebound as well as we need to, but it was a great team win with 12 of our 13 girls suited up finding a way to get into the scoring column.”
Centennial (8-4) will host the Shelby-Rising Huskies tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.