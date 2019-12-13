UTICA – After a slow start offensively for the Centennial Broncos on Thursday night, the hosts ramped it up in the second quarter.
Sandy Creek and Centennial were tied at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter and the Cougars were actually in the lead most of the first eight minutes.
Junior Kate Hirschfeld led a 24-1 second quarter scoring run with 10 of her game high 22 points and the Broncos never looked back as they were in cruise control the second half on their way to the 48-17 win in Southern Nebraska Conference girls hoop action.
The Cougars who came in with a record of 0-2 led 4-0 behind baskets from Caitlin Rempe and Makenzie Dane.
Centennial the No. 8 rated team in Class C2 tied the game on an Asha Utter basket and steal and conversion from senior Erika Cast with 4:48 to play in the opening quarter.
A basket by Rempe and a free throw by Caileigh Tripe pushed the Cougars back out in front by three points.
With 30 seconds to play in the quarter, junior Kate Hirschfeld hit 3-pointer and the two teams were tied through the first eight minutes.
A Hunter Hartshorn lay in to open the second quarter gave the Broncos the lead and it was never close after that as Centennial tore it up offensively in the second quarter with a 24-1 scoring run.
The Broncos defense played a huge roll in the team’s win as through three quarters they had forced 22 turnovers with the Broncos unofficially cashing in with 18 points on Sandy Creek mistakes.
The Cougars who had lost games to both David City and Wood River were without their leading scorer, 5-foot 10 junior Jayden Claycamp who came in averaging 13.5 points per game and 10.5 rebounds.
Centennial head coach Jake Polk sat his starters after the third quarter as they led 46-8 at the end of the third quarter.
Centennial finished the game just 19 of 64 from the field and 3 of 18 from behind the arc with all the reserves in the game during the fourth quarter.
Sandy Creek struggled as well with just 5 of 32 shots falling and they missed all six 3-point attempts.
The Cougars were 7 of 11 at the line and the Broncos 7 of 14.
Along with Hirschfeld’s 22, Hartshorn and Kierra Green both chipped in with six each, while Kiley Rathjen added five.
This scoring is unofficial.
Sandy Creek was led by Dane with seven and Rempe with five.
The Cougars were out rebounded 46-32 and committed 27 turnovers to the Broncos 14.
Centennial will host Tri-County on Saturday.
Sandy Creek (0-3)
7 1 4 5- 17
Centennial (3-0)
7 24 15 2- 48
SC (17)- K. Tripe 1, C. Tripe 4, Rempe 5, Dane 7. Totals 5-32 (0-6) 7-11 17.
Centennial (48)-Hirschfeld 22, Green 6, Dey 2, Hartshorn 6, Rathjen 5, Heidtbrink 2, Utter 3. Totals- 19-64 (3-18) 7-14 48.
