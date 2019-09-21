SUTTON – The Centennial Broncos volleyball team improved to 9-6 on the season and is riding a four-match winning streak after beating both Shelby-Rising City and Sutton on Thursday at a triangular in Sutton.
Centennial will look to continue the good vibes on Tuesday when it travels to Wilber to face Wilber-Clatonia (2-12).
Centennial 2, Shelby-Rising City 0
The Broncos got the win via scores of 25-11, 27-25. Kate Hirschfeld led the Centennial attack with 11 kills while Katie Fehlhafer added nine and Jaycee Stuhr six. Kiley Rathjen dished out 23 assists.
Both Rathjen and Lexus Prochaska both recorded two ace serves.
Defensively, Prochaska got under a team-high 10 digs while Fehlhafer led the way in blocks with three.
Centennial 2, Sutton 1
After losing the first set 25-23, Centennial stormed back and won the next two 25-19 to earn the 2-1 victory.
